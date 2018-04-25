With reference to an announcement made public by Reitir fasteignafélag hf. (symbol: REITIR) on April 24, 2018, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be reduced as of April 26, 2018.





ISIN IS0000020352 Company name Reitir fasteignafélag hf. Total share capital before the reduction ISK 721,356,201 (721,356,201 shares) Reduction in share capital ISK 15,000,000 (15,000,000 shares) Total share capital following the ISK 706,356,201 (706,356,201 shares) reduction Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol REITIR Orderbook ID 107988