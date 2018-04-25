Appian Corporation: Appian Announces 2018 Global and Regional Partners of the Year

RESTON, Va., April 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) today announced its 2018 Global and Regional Partners of the Year winners. These strategic partners were selected based on their success in helping companies develop and execute digital transformation initiatives using Appian's low-code platform. Appian's partner ecosystem is consists of organizations that provide world-class solutions and services globally across a variety of industries.

Global and Regional Partner of the Year Winners:

Global Partner of the Year - KPMG

Regional Partner of the Year, Europe - PwC

Regional Partner of the Year, APAC - Incessant

Regional Partner of the Year (Mid-Market) - Bits In Glass

Global Trusted Program: Partner of the Year - Vuram

"Our recognition as Appian's Global Partner of the Year for the third consecutive year demonstrates the strength of our combined business and technology leadership," said Jerry Iacouzzi, U.S. leader for digital enablement at KPMG. "Digital transformation is about more than great technology. It is about understanding the business, and how to apply great technology to improve business results. With Appian, we significantly magnify the value we bring to our clients. We look forward to doing more great work together."

"At Appian, we work hard to foster deep relationships with our partners, and are proud of the innovative methods they use to help companies across the globe to transform digitally," said Marc Wilson, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships & Industries, Appian. "The 2018 award winners are leaders in the Appian community. They work with us hand-in-hand to deliver solutions that address the customer experience and operational challenges organizations are facing."

For more information on Appian, click here (http://www.appian.com/bpm-software/platform-as-a-service/).

About Appian

Appian provides a leading low-code software development platform that enables organizations to rapidly develop powerful and unique applications. The applications created on Appian's platform help companies drive digital transformation and competitive differentiation. For more information, visit www.appian.com (http://www.appian.com/).

