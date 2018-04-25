Wiederhold's strategic leadership will help the company as it scales and penetrates the global biotechnology market

Synthace Ltd., the company behind the leading software platform for automating and improving the success rate of biological research, has appointed Silicon Valley veteran Bob Wiederhold as Chairman of its board of Directors. Synthace operates at the intersection of biology and information technology (IT), and Wiederhold brings deep expertise and experience to the company as a result of building multiple successful IT start ups over the last 30 years.

"Information technology is at the early stages of revolutionizing biotechnology. Bob is a seasoned entrepreneur and CEO with a stellar track record for building high growth IT companies that have established leadership positions in their respective industries as well as highly successful business models. I am confident that his experience will have a tremendous impact on Synthace's strategic direction and future growth," said Tim Fell, CEO of Synthace. "The team is thrilled to have him on our board, and we look forward to his invaluable guidance and contributions."

Since 2010, Bob has been the Chairman and CEO, and more recently the Executive Chairman, of Couchbase, Inc., a leader in NoSQL databases. Prior to this, Bob served as Chairman and CEO of Transitive, the worldwide leader in cross-platform virtualization with over 20M users; Transitive was acquired by IBM in December 2008. Until 2001, Bob served as CEO of Tality Corporation, the worldwide leader in electronic design services whose revenues grew to over $200M and had 1,500 employees worldwide.

Bob also held several executive general management positions at Cadence Design Systems Inc., an electronic design automation company he joined in 1985 as a small start-up and helped grow to over $1B during his 13 years at the company. Bob has served on several boards of directors including Certicom, Fanfare, and Imperas and on advisory boards at the University of Massachusetts and California Polytechnic State University at San Luis Obispo.

"Synthace has developed a remarkable product that I believe is already in the early stages of revolutionizing the biology industry. Since its inception, the company has demonstrated remarkable traction with its pharmaceutical, agritech and industrial biotechnology customer base; demonstrating its limitless capabilities", said Wiederhold.

Wiederhold concluded, "I am very excited to join Synthace at this important moment in the company's development and am eager to work closely with the team to help them realize their aspirations and market potential."

Based in London, Synthace is developing Antha, a language and software platform specifically for biology that lets researchers aim higher and achieve better results, faster. Antha is designed to make reproducible and scalable workflows that can be readily edited and shared, and easily automated on labs' existing equipment. In 2016, the World Economic Forum included Synthace in its selection of the world's 30 most promising Technology Pioneers that are helping shape the Fourth Industrial Revolution a technological revolution that will fundamentally alter the way we live, work and relate to one another. For more information, visit: www.synthace.com.

