FLSmidth realigns its organisation to capture growth through enhanced digitalization and productivity offerings

Effective from 1 July 2018, FLSmidth's organisation will consist of two industries - Cement and Mining - supported by a regional setup to strengthen customer focus and life-cycle solutions - combined with a new central digital organisation.

Building on its unique business model of projects, products and services, FLSmidth will realign its organisation from four divisions into two industries, Cement and Mining, and from a country setup into an agile regional structure. Sales and service will be decentralised in seven regions, while ownership for the full life-cycle offering will be anchored in the two industries. This will enforce a productivity-driven organisation with a strong, unified digital approach. At the same time, it will strengthen FLSmidth's local presence, customer-orientation, and life-cycle offering in order to further capture growth.

"With the end markets recovering, our customers accelerate to invest in productivity enhancing and digital solutions. To support our customers' growth, the two industries, Cement and Mining, will deliver integrated productivity offerings through the regions. Our decentralised organisation will give us a strong point of entry to offer our customers key products, shorter delivery times and a strong service setup," said Group CEO Thomas Schulz.

In short:

The two industries, Cement and Mining, will develop and drive the life-cycle offering and the product portfolio.

The two industries will be supported by seven regions: North America; South America; Europe, Russia & North Africa; Sub-Saharan Africa & Middle East; Asia; Subcontinental India; and Australia. The regions will drive customer relations, sales and service for both industries.

A central digital organisation will drive an enhanced, unified approach to digitalization.

The realigned organisation will become effective from 1 July 2018.



"This new way of working is a natural next step for FLSmidth. We already have one of the strongest brands in the cement and mining industries. By enhancing our service level, investing in digitalization and bringing stronger life-cycle offerings to the market, we will expand and grow our wallet share with targeted customers," commented Thomas Schulz.



Changes to Group Executive Management and to the financial reporting

As of 1 July 2018, Group Executive Management will consist of Thomas Schulz*) (Group CEO), Lars Vestergaard*) (Group CFO), Jan Kjaersgaard (Cement President), Manfred Schaffer (Mining President) and Mikael Lindholm (Chief Digital Officer).

*) Registered with the Danish Business Authority



The financial reporting will be aligned with the organisational structure as from the Q3 2018 Interim Report. The new reporting segments will be Cement and Mining.





Conference call on 2 May 2018 on the release of the Q1 Interim Report

Management will elaborate on the realigned structure in the conference call to be held at 2pm on 2 May 2018 CET following the release of the Q1 2018 Interim Report.

Live audio webcast: www.flsmidth.com/investor (http://www.flsmidth.com/investor)

