Dynatronics Corporation: Dynatronics to Participate in the 2018 Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators in Boston

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2018 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) announced that it will be attending the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN) Midyear Conference in Boston, May 4 to 6.

The company will use the venue to showcase its Bird & Cronin Prody line of Drain Care Solutions. The three-day conference brings together more than 300 nurse and patient navigators to address the role of personalized medicine, best practices in navigation, survivorship, and psychosocial care. The event includes educational sessions, networking, and the opportunity to meet with exhibitors whose products help them fulfill their mission of providing optimal patient care. The company will be exhibiting at booth #108.

"We started attending AONN three years ago and have been able to build meaningful relationships during that short time," stated Mike Cronin, Co-President at the Bird & Cronin Division. "This conference is a great opportunity for us to be on the frontline of patient engagement and build our brand in this exciting industry. Oncology nurses look to Bird & Cronin products to help improve patient outcomes."

About Dynatronics Corporation

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT), through its Therapy Products, Hausmann Industries, and Bird & Cronin Divisions, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes best-in-class advanced-technology medical devices, therapeutic and medical treatment tables, rehabilitation equipment, custom athletic training treatment tables and equipment, institutional cabinetry, orthopedic soft goods, as well as other specialty patient, rehabilitation and therapy products and supplies. Through its various distribution channels, the company markets and sells its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, orthopedists, hospitals, clinics, and other medical professionals, and institutions. More information including earnings releases and other financial information are available at www.dynatronics.com/investors. Information about the company's products and services is available at www.dynatronics.com, www.hausmann.com, www.proteamtables.com, and www.birdcronin.com.

