Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2018) - GGX Gold (TSXV: GGX) (OTCQB: GGXXF) (FSE: 3SR2) has completed 24 diamond drill holes, totaling 1,484 metres or 4,883 feet, on the company's Gold Drop Property, which is located 40 kilometres from Grand Forks, British Columbia in the Greenwood District.

InvestmentPitch.com has produced a "video" which discusses this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "GGX Gold" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_06c7zbqp/GGX-Gold-TSXVGGX-24-diamond-drill-holes-completed-on-the-Gold-Drop-Property

Drilling in 2017 ended with Hole COD17-14, which graded 4.59 grams per tonne gold and 38.64 grams per tonne silver over a 16.03 metres core length, with a high-grade core grading 10.96 grams per tonne gold and 89.86 grams per tonne silver over 5.97 metres of core length.

The company recently released highlights of the first 9 holes of the current Phase III program, which continues to target the COD vein in the Southwest Zone.

Currently the COD vein drill is located at a pad 30 meters south of the southernmost extent of the 2017 trench. The drill hole DDCOD18-24 intersected the COD vein 42 metres below surface, successfully extending the COD vein occurrence 30 metres along strike.

The following highlights are from the latest series of COD diamond drill holes, number 10 to 24, with all reported widths showing core length.

DDCOD18-14 - intersected a 2.94 metre mineralized zone including a 1.5 metre quartz vein intercept

DDCOD18-18 - intersected a 1.54 metre mineralized zone including 1.14 metre quartz vein intercept

DDCOD18-19 - Intersected a 1.40 metre quartz vein intercept and a second 0.46 metre vein intercept

DDCOD18-20 - intersected a 2.66 metre mineralized zone including a 1.56 metre quartz vein intercept

DDCOD18-21 - intersected a 7.32 metre mineralized zone including 3.52 metre of quartz veining

DDCOD18-24 - intersected a 2.17 metre mineralized zone including a 1.6 metre wide quartz vein intercept

Updates on the Diamond Drilling at the Everest Vein, which was exposed in 2017 by a company prospector during hand pitting at a zone of local quartz float, will be provided shortly.

The company has an excellent interactive 3D Model of Gold Drop drill hole intercepts available on its website.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.ggxgold.com, contact Jack Singh, Investor Relations, at 604-720-6598, or by email at ir@ggxgold.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com