Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2018) - PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PBX) ("PowerBand" or the "Company") a leading online remarketing platform to buy and sell used vehicles, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an integration and revenue sharing agreement with Carpages.ca, a division of Autopath Technologies Inc. Carpages.ca provides an online listing of vehicles that can be bought and sold by consumers and dealers. Carpages.ca also provides additional web services, including dealer website design, search engine optimization, marketing and syndication.

Kelly Jennings, CEO of PowerBand commented: "Carpages has an extensive network of dealer customers across Canada who will now be able to integrate with our remarketing platform in order to increase the efficiency with how they buy and sell used vehicles. We are looking forward to working with the experienced team at Carpages.ca."

"We see PowerBand as a great integration partner that will enable dealers already using the Carpages.ca platform to have a way to buy and sell vehicles in a wholesale context without the high cost and hassle traditionally associated with vehicle remarketing," says Ben Mirecki, President of Carpages.ca.

PowerBand would also like to announce that it has granted board director, Robert Kiesman an option to purchase 400,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.225 for a period of three years.

About PowerBand Solutions Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc. is a technology provider listed on the TSX Venture Exchange that is developing solutions for automotive and other industries that drive efficiency and transparency in the marketplace. PowerBand has developed and commercialized a leading-edge Software-as-a-Service remarketing platform that increases revenues and profit margins for its automotive dealership, Original Equipment Manufacturer, commercial fleet and rental company customers.

PowerBand's remarketing platform, the PowerBand Exchange, incorporates the industry's latest auction technologies, market intelligence, and appraisal processes to increase its customers' control and productivity.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

