Women Are Encouraged to Pursue Careers in Legal Sector in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Saudi Ministry of Justice called upon women in the kingdom to engage more in careers within the legal system, as the kingdom continues its initiative of economic and cultural enhancement under the National Transformation Program and Vision 2030.

"A wide range of opportunities to work in the legal sector for women, particularly for new female graduates, are now available," the Ministry said.

Justice Minister Dr. Waleed Al Samaani encouraged qualified women to start applying for open positions immediately, and to give their support to the thousands of women across the kingdom using courts and notary departments services.

"It is pivotal for our ongoing contribution to Vision 2030 that women take their rightful place within the ministry, beside our male legal professionals, as colleagues of equal standing," said the Saudi Ministry of Justice.

"Together, we can spread awareness of legal issues and help all our citizens understand their rights and responsibilities under Saudi law." the ministry said.

Saudi legal female professionals described the move as historic. "It is a historic and encouraging move by the ministry to include female legal practitioners within its ranks," said Bayan Zahran, one of the kingdom's first licensed women lawyers, and founder of its first all-female legal office, based in Jeddah.

"This development shows not only the facilitation of legal procedures for women in our country, but also that legal female professionals can keep us apprised of upcoming and current legal developments, and act as a conduit for feedback and clarification."

Saudi Arabia recently has taken major steps towards empowering women in the kingdom, assigning them to senior and high government posts, mainly as diplomats and on Shura Council, the Saudi parliament. In the private sector, women continue to be appointed to high-level roles in the finance and general-business segments.