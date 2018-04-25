AI in Computer Vision Market Worth 25.32 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the recent research report "AI in Computer Vision Market by Component (Hardware, Software), Vertical (Automotive, Sports & Entertainment, Consumer, Robotics & Machine Vision, Healthcare, Security & Surveillance, Agriculture), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to be valued at USD 3.62 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 25.32 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 47.54% between 2018 and 2023.

Browse 106 market data Tables and 55 Figures spread through 168 Pages and in-depth TOC on "AI in Computer Vision Market - Global Forecast to 2023"



The increasing demand for computer vision systems in non-traditional and emerging applications and growing demand for edge computing in mobile devices are among the factors driving the growth of the market. With the increasing labor cost in the security market and use of robotics in the healthcare industry, AI-based computer vision systems are being used for many applications. The market for AI-enabled computer vision has an increasing demand in various emerging applications such as unmanned aerial vehicles, augmented reality, missile guidance, autonomous vehicles, and others.

Hardware expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period

The key factor driving the growth of hardware in the AI based computer vision market is the growing penetration of AI-capable processors in mobile devices, such as smart phones, drones, automotive, and consumer electronics devices.

Consumer vertical expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period

Key factors contributing to the growth of the AI in a computer vision market in the consumer vertical is the addition of AI capabilities to smartphones, which will help change mainly 2 aspects: user-machine interaction and context-personalized openness. User machine interaction will improve the efficiencies between the user and their phone across text, voice, image, video, and sensors, whereas the latter will actively provide services and aggregated information across apps, content, third-party features, and native features.

AI in computer vision market in North America expected to hold the largest share in 2017

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in 2017. Startups in the US are receiving funds from various organizations to imply the AI technology in autonomous drones and other flying vehicles. The major focus is to overcome challenges faced by industrial drones in terms of reliability, safety, and autonomy. Thus, companies have come up with solutions that combine computer vision and deep learning algorithms and identify potential hazards, and speed and distance. The market for AI in computer vision in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and surpass North America by 2023.

Major players operating in the AI in computer vision market include NVIDIA (US), Intel (US), Qualcomm (US), Apple (US), Alphabet (US), Microsoft (US), Facebook (US), Wikitude (Austria), Xilinx (California), Basler (Germany), Teledyne Technologies (US), Cognex (US), General Electric (US), and Avigilon (Canada).

