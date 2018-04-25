Sungrow, the world's second largest inverter supplier according to GTM research, has announced plans to expand production facilities into India. The fab would be its first outside of China. The Chinese inverter company is aiming to strengthen its global delivery capability by setting up central and string inverters facilities in the state of Karnataka.Chinese inverter company Sungrow has announced that it is to establish an inverter manufacturing factory of 3 GW annual production capacity in the city of Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka state in India. The new factory will produce both central ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...