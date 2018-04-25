The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Julia Le Blan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Non-executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC b) LEI

549300Z41EP32MI2DN29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

Ordinary 25p shares





GB0000385517 b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase for own account c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 696.0 pence per share 3,000 d) Aggregated information





- Aggregated volume





- Price







3,000 ordinary 25p shares





696.0 pence per share e) Date of the transaction

18 April 2018 f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Mark Pope, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC