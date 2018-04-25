sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
25.04.2018 | 15:49
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, April 25

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Julia Le Blan
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Non-executive Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC
b)LEI
549300Z41EP32MI2DN29
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary 25p shares


GB0000385517
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase for own account
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
696.0 pence per share3,000
d)Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price



3,000 ordinary 25p shares


696.0 pence per share
e)Date of the transaction
18 April 2018
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Mark Pope, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC


