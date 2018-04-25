sprite-preloader
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Correction: Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, April 25

Correction to the payment date. Incorrectly stated previously as 8 June 2018.
This is now corrected.


BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

25 April 2018

The Board of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is pleased to announce that the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2018 of 3.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 29 June 2018 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 1 June 2018 (ex-dividend date is 31 May 2018).

Enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2427


