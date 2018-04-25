Coty (NYSE: COTY) today announced that Esra Erkal-Paler, currently Global Head of External Communications at AstraZeneca, has been appointed Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer and a member of the Executive Committee, a newly created position. Esra will lead Coty's global internal and external communications strategies and responsible growth, reporting to Chief Executive Officer, Camillo Pane.

Camillo Pane, CEO, said, "I am delighted to welcome Esra to Coty, who brings over 20 years of strategic communication and corporate affairs experience spanning beauty, consumer goods, healthcare and regulatory sectors. She has a strong track record of transforming corporate reputation, with a multi-channel mindset for engaging internal and external stakeholders. As a member of our Executive Committee, I'm confident that she will make a significant contribution to achieving our ambition of being a global leader and challenger in beauty."

Esra spent the past seven years at AstraZeneca, the global biopharmaceutical company, most recently as Global Head of External Communications where she led the communications and editorial strategy for the company's transformation with responsibility for M&A, financial, corporate, portfolio and partnering communications, global media relations, digital channels and community investment. Prior to that, Esra was Executive Director of the Advertising Standards Authority in charge of Policy, Public Affairs and Communications. She also spent more than six years at L'Oréal Group leading internal and external communications as well as public and industry affairs in the UK and Ireland. Previously, she was Head of Corporate Affairs for Unilever's home and personal care division. Earlier in her career, Esra held roles at global consultancies, including Burson-Marsteller and Shandwick. Esra is also Trustee and Chairman of the British Skin Foundation, the leading skin health research charity.

Esra will join Coty on May 21, 2018, and be based in London.

Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with approximately $9 billion in pro forma revenue, an iconic portfolio of brands and a purpose to celebrate and liberate the diversity of consumers' beauty. We believe the beauty of humanity lies in the individuality of its people; beauty is at its best when authentic; and beauty should make you feel happy, never sad. As the global leader in fragrance, a strong number two in professional salon hair color styling, and number three in color cosmetics, Coty operates three divisions: Consumer Beauty, which is focused on mass color cosmetics, mass retail hair coloring and styling products, body care and mass fragrances with brands such as COVERGIRL, Max Factor, Bourjois and Rimmel; Luxury, which is focused on prestige fragrances and skincare with brands such as Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Hugo Boss, Gucci and philosophy; and Professional Beauty, which is focused on servicing salon owners and professionals in both hair and nail, with brands such as Wella Professionals, Sebastian Professional, OPI and ghd. Coty has over 20,000 colleagues globally and its products are sold in over 150 countries. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment.

