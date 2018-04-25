Via Developments Plc - Changes in Equity Ownership

25 April 2018

Changes in Equity Ownership

The Directors of Via Developments plc announce a change in the ownership of the issued share capital of the company (which is not listed).

At a Board Meeting held on 24 April 2018, the directors noted a change in the ownership of the issued share capital of the Company.

Pyramid Court Investments Ltd has disposed of the entire share capital of Via Developments plc to each of the following Directors of Via as follows:

343,800 ordinary shares of £1 each, representing a holding of 90% of the issued share capital in the Company were acquired by John Khan, (Co-CEO);

19,100 ordinary shares of £1 each, representing a holding of 5% of the issued share capital in the Company were acquired by Ivan McKeever, (Non-Executive Chairman); and

19,100 ordinary shares of £1 each, representing a holding of 5% of the issued share capital in the Company were acquired by David Harris , (Director).

The whole of the issued share capital of Pyramid Court Investments Ltd is owned by John Khan.

At the same time, Stephen Khan, Co-CEO of Via Developments plc ("the Buyer") entered into a call option agreement with John Khan, Co-CEO of Via Developments plc ("the Seller") over 45% of the issued share capital of the company (being 50% of the share capital of the company owned by John Khan). The call option was granted for a consideration of £1.00 and remains in force until 31 December 2030. The exercise price is £1.00 per option share.

The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

