Via Developments Plc - Changes in Equity Ownership
PR Newswire
London, April 25
25 April 2018
GB00BYPBC438
Via Developments PLC
("Via" or "the Company")
Changes in Equity Ownership
The Directors of Via Developments plc announce a change in the ownership of the issued share capital of the company (which is not listed).
At a Board Meeting held on 24 April 2018, the directors noted a change in the ownership of the issued share capital of the Company.
Pyramid Court Investments Ltd has disposed of the entire share capital of Via Developments plc to each of the following Directors of Via as follows:
343,800 ordinary shares of £1 each, representing a holding of 90% of the issued share capital in the Company were acquired by John Khan, (Co-CEO);
19,100 ordinary shares of £1 each, representing a holding of 5% of the issued share capital in the Company were acquired by Ivan McKeever, (Non-Executive Chairman); and
- 19,100 ordinary shares of £1 each, representing a holding of 5% of the issued share capital in the Company were acquired by David Harris, (Director).
The whole of the issued share capital of Pyramid Court Investments Ltd is owned by John Khan.
At the same time, Stephen Khan, Co-CEO of Via Developments plc ("the Buyer") entered into a call option agreement with John Khan, Co-CEO of Via Developments plc ("the Seller") over 45% of the issued share capital of the company (being 50% of the share capital of the company owned by John Khan). The call option was granted for a consideration of £1.00 and remains in force until 31 December 2030. The exercise price is £1.00 per option share.
The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.
COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:
Via Developments Plc
1 North Parade
Parsonage Gardens
Manchester
M3 2NH
Telephone: +44 161 871 4869
http://www.vdplc.com/
NEX CORPORATE ADVISER:
Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott -Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
http://www.ad-securities.com
49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA