MONDI FINANCE PLC - Publication of Final Terms

25 April 2018

Publication of Final Terms

The final terms (the "Final Terms") for Mondi Finance plc's €600,000,000 1.625 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 2026 (the "Notes") issued pursuant to the prospectus dated 12 April 2018 (the "Prospectus") in connection with the €2,500,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme of Mondi Finance plc which is guaranteed by Mondi plc are available for viewing.

The Final Terms for the Notes contain the final terms of the Notes. The Final Terms of the Notes must be read in conjunction with the Prospectus, which constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Directive (Directive 2003/71/EC).

The Final Terms have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.hemscott.com/nsm.do

Please note that the information contained in the Final Terms (when read together with the Prospectus) may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Final Terms and the Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Final Terms or the Prospectus, you must ascertain from the Prospectus whether or not you are one of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.