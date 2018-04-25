

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday he has scheduled a special election to replace former Republican Congressman Blake Farenthold, R-Tex.



Abbott said the special election in Texas' 27th congressional district will be held on Saturday, June 30th, with a runoff election likely to be held in September if needed.



The decision to hold the special election before the November midterms comes as all of the counties within the district continue to be under a state disaster declaration related to the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey.



'Hurricane relief efforts depend heavily on action at the federal level, which can only occur if Texans residing in disaster zones have full and effective representation in Congress,' Abbott said in a statement.



He added, 'I remain committed to ensuring that the 27th Congressional District is fully represented as the recovery process continues.'



Facing sexual harassment allegations, Farenthold initially planned to serve the remainder of his current term but announced his resignation earlier this month.



Texas' 27th congressional district, which includes the coastal bend of Texas' Gulf Coast, leans overwhelmingly Republican. Farenthold was re-elected to the seat by more than 20 percentage points in 2016.



The special election will not include primaries, with all candidates who wish to have their names placed on the ballot facing an April 27th deadline to file their applications.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX