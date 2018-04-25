Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
London, April 25
PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company")
All data as at 31 March 2018
Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 31 March 2018
|Top Ten Equity Holdings
|%
|Vitasoy International Holdings
|6.3
|Tech Mahindra
|6.0
|Marico
|3.3
|Standard Foods
|3.0
|Chroma ATE
|2.9
|Unicharm
|2.8
|Manila Water
|2.7
|Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
|2.4
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|2.2
|Bank OCBC NISP
|2.2
|Total
|33.8
|Geographical breakdown
|%
|India
|32.2
|Taiwan
|14.6
|Philippines
|7.0
|Hong Kong
|6.3
|Indonesia
|6.0
|Bangladesh
|4.7
|Japan
|4.2
|Malaysia
|3.7
|Thailand
|3.1
|Others
|6.3
|Cash
|11.9
|Total
|100.0
25 April 2018
