Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
25.04.2018 | 16:01
Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, April 25

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company")

All data as at 31 March 2018

This data will be available on the Company's website, http://www.pacific-assets.co.uk shortly.

Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 31 March 2018

Top Ten Equity Holdings%
Vitasoy International Holdings6.3
Tech Mahindra6.0
Marico3.3
Standard Foods3.0
Chroma ATE2.9
Unicharm2.8
Manila Water2.7
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing2.4
Mahindra & Mahindra2.2
Bank OCBC NISP2.2
Total33.8
Geographical breakdown%
India32.2
Taiwan14.6
Philippines7.0
Hong Kong6.3
Indonesia6.0
Bangladesh4.7
Japan4.2
Malaysia3.7
Thailand3.1
Others6.3
Cash11.9
Total100.0

- ENDS-

25 April 2018

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary


