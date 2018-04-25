Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company")

All data as at 31 March 2018

This data will be available on the Company's website, http://www.pacific-assets.co.uk shortly.

Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 31 March 2018

Top Ten Equity Holdings % Vitasoy International Holdings 6.3 Tech Mahindra 6.0 Marico 3.3 Standard Foods 3.0 Chroma ATE 2.9 Unicharm 2.8 Manila Water 2.7 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 2.4 Mahindra & Mahindra 2.2 Bank OCBC NISP 2.2 Total 33.8 Geographical breakdown % India 32.2 Taiwan 14.6 Philippines 7.0 Hong Kong 6.3 Indonesia 6.0 Bangladesh 4.7 Japan 4.2 Malaysia 3.7 Thailand 3.1 Others 6.3 Cash 11.9 Total 100.0

- ENDS-

25 April 2018

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary