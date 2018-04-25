Needles Market to Grow at 7.8% CAGR to 2022

PUNE, India, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds the global needles market is projected to reach USD 8.47 billion by 2022 from USD 5.82 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.8%. This report studies needles market based on type, products, delivery mode, material, & end user. Report studies factors (like drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It analyzes opportunities & challenges in market for stakeholders & provides details of competitive landscape for market leaders.

Some of the major market players in the needles market are Hamilton Company (U.S.), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), and Terumo Corporation (Japan). Product launches, agreements, and partnerships were the major strategies adopted by market players to achieve growth.

"Asia-Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2017-2022)"

North America held the largest share of the global needles market in 2016, but Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. A number of factors such as the conducive regulatory policies for the approval of new injectable and the rapid growth in the geriatric population are contributing to the growth of the needles market in this regional segment.

The plastic needles segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR

Needles market research study involved the extensive use of secondary sources, directories, and databases (such as Hoovers, Bloomberg Business, Factiva, and Avention) to identify and collect information useful for this technology-based, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global needles market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents that mainly included key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C & D level executives of key market players, and independent industry consultants, among others.

The needles market is segmented into stainless steel/metallic, plastic, glass, and PEEK needles, based on materials. The stainless steel/metallic needles segment is expected to account for the largest share of the needles market in 2017. Stainless steel/metallic needles are affordable and do not rust; they can also be sterilized and reused; these factors are contributing to the large share of this market segment.

Geographically, emerging Asian countries offer high-growth opportunities for market players as of 2017. The conducive regulatory policies for the approval of new injectable and rapid growth in the geriatric population are key factors influencing the growth of the Asia-Pacific needles market.

Breakdown of primary interviews: by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type - Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 34% and Tier 3 - 21%

Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 34% and Tier 3 - 21% By Designation - C level - 10%, Director level - 14%, Others - 76%

C level - 10%, Director level - 14%, Others - 76% By Region - North America - 40%, Europe - 32%, APAC - 20%, RoW - 8%

