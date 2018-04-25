Perfomalis Ltd, a leading performance marketing agencyhas announced plans to enter the Irish market following continuous growth and significant market expansion over the last year. After the success of its proprietary content marketing platform and innovative search engine optimization offerings in Australia, USA, and the UK, Perfomalis Ltd is now entering collaborative agreements with Irish businesses as well.

The agency will offer its Irish clients an innovative approach to performance marketing with a full suite of digital services. Company representatives have expressed their enthusiasm about working in a country with a pro-business attitude, helping local companies establish their online presence in a thriving knowledge-based economy.

The expansion into Ireland comes as a result of Perfomalis' innovation, drive and dedication to their clients. Over the years, the company has tapped into new possibilities opened by the dynamic marketing industry, turning market opportunities into measurable results. Moving forward, Perfomalis will continue to grow globally, adding new clients as one contributing factor to its success, in addition to:

Staff growth by 100%, as more creative talent is joining the team.

Expanded list of services enhancing the support to its client base.

Market expansion and increase in business growth.

Growth across multiple verticals in affiliate marketing offered by the company with leading perspectives in Gambling, Sports betting, Website hosting

About the company: Perfomalis Ltd is a full-service performance marketing agency offering digital services encompassing UI/UX and web design, branding, copywriting and email marketing to businesses in different industries and on various markets. Through fully integrated approaches in SEO, inbound marketing and content marketing, the company provides its clients with personalized experiences across all channels and media touchpoints, combining volume and quality for guaranteed results in search engine optimization and digital marketing.

