As from April 26, 2018, subscription rights issued by Urb-it AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until May 9, 2018.



Instrument: Subscription rights ------------------------------------------------ Short name: URBIT TR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011167014 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 154489 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------



As from April 26, 2018, paid subscription shares issued by Urb-it AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------------ Short name: URBIT BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011167022 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 154490 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8 5030 1550.