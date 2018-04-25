Primary GCF production site is currently at Port (site B). Genium Consolidated Feed test systems GCF TST1, GCF TST2, GCF TST3 and GCF TST4 are currently unavailable.



Update



We are still working on solving the issues. Things are going forward but no changes will be available tomorrow i.e. site B will be used as a primary site also tomorrow for GCF production and test systems will not be available.



Next update will be provided tomorrow April 26, 2018.



Contact



For further details please contact: dataproducts@nasdaq.com