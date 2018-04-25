PowerPlan Inc.: PowerPlan Named Finalist for 2018 SAP Pinnacle Award

ATLANTA, April 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerPlan is pleased to announce that SAP (http://www.sap.com/) has recognized it as a finalist for an SAP Pinnacle Award in the ISV Partner of the Year - Technology Innovation Award category. The annual SAP Pinnacle Awards acknowledge the contributions of leading SAP partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers meet their goals. Finalists and winners in 29 categories were chosen based on recommendations from the SAP field, customer feedback and performance indicators.

"We're honored to be recognized by SAP. Our distinction as a finalist highlights that the visions of PowerPlan and SAP continue to align," said Brent Burns, COO, PowerPlan. PowerPlan has been an OEM partner for SAP since June 2017. The introduction of the PowerPlan Adapter for SAP S4/HANA gained popularity due to its advanced cloud functionality and user-friendly interface. "Working with SAP has enabled our clients to run simple, yet strategically, in a cloud environment," commented Burns.

With the SAP Pinnacle Awards, SAP shines a spotlight on its most distinguished partners that have demonstrated their commitment to teaming with SAP to help mutual customers run simply. "The open partner ecosystem of SAP has more depth, talent and expertise than any ever created in the technology industry," said Bill McDermott, CEO of SAP. "I could not be prouder of the great partners who earned this prestigious recognition for their commitment to our customers."

About PowerPlan

PowerPlan software provides financial insight into how complex rules and regulations impact your organization - empowering you to make credible decisions that improve overall corporate performance. The integrated solution provides complete visibility starting with forecasting and monitoring to scenario planning and analytics while maintaining financial compliance. For more information, email info@powerplan.com (mailto:info@powerplan.com) or visit www.powerplan.com (http://www.powerplan.com/).

