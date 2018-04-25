Global Floriculture Market Revenue to Register CAGR of 5.0% Over Next 10 Years - MarketResearch.biz

NEW YORK, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, "Global Floriculture Marketby Type (Bedding Plants, Potted Plants, and Cut Flowers),By End Use (Conference and Activities, Gift, Personal Use),and Region - Global Forecast to 2026.", which offers a holistic view of the floriculture market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2017-2021) is projected to be US$ 370.4 Bn, which is expected to increase significantly over the latter part of the five-year forecast period. According to report, the floriculture market is projected to reach a value of US$ 103.9 Bn in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/611427/marketResearchBiz_Logo.jpg )



Floriculture is concerned with the cultivation and management of flowering and ornamental plants. Floriculture is also called as flower farming.

Request for Free Sample Report Here:https://marketresearch.biz/report/floriculture-market/request-sample/

Global Floriculture Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing number of exports for floriculture products is expected to boost the growth of floriculture market over the forecast period. Changing life styles and rapid modernization of people are other factors expected to boost the global floriculture market. In addition, manufacturers are developing and breeding new varieties of cut flowers which in turn is expected to create demand for floriculture products over the forecast period. The demand of floriculture products is rapidly growing owing to its use in various events such as social, political, sport, and entertainment.

However, stringent regulations regarding import of floriculture products is major factor restraining growth of the global floriculture market. Additionally, high cost incurred during transporting of flowers is other factors expected to limit the growth of the global floriculture market over the forecast period.

Manufacturing companies can focus on improving the quality of floriculture products by improving the infrastructure for storage and transportation thus creating potential opportunities for new as well as existing players operating in floriculture market.

Global Floriculture Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global floriculture market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global floriculture market is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Global Floriculture Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, end use, and region. The types segment includes bedding plants, potted plants, and cut flowers. The end use segment includes conference and activities, gift, and personal use. The regions covered in the analysis are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Bytype: The cut flowers segment accounted for highest revenue share contribution as compared to other type segment, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 5.0% between 2017 and 2026, owing to its beauty and sweet fragrance. In addition, cut flowers are easy to harvest and handle, and are resistance to disease and pests.

By end use: The gift segment is projected to account for highest revenue share as compared to that of other end use segment, and register a CAGR of over 5.0% over the forecast period as floriculture products are widely used for gifting on special occasions such as wedding, anniversary, birthdays, festivals, and funerals. For instance, people celebrate Christmas with exchange of gift, specially flowers.

By region: The market in Europe accounted for highest revenue share in the global floriculture market in 2016, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 5.0% between 2017 and 2026 owing to the increasing consumption of floriculture products in the countries such as Switzerland, Netherland and Denmark

Browse Complete Report's Table of Content Here:https://marketresearch.biz/report/floriculture-market/

Global Floriculture Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global floriculture market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Dümmen Orange, Karuturi Global Limited, Carzan Flowers Kenya Ltd., Oserian, Karen Roses, Harvest Flowers Kenya, Beekenkamp Group, James Finlay Limited, Selecta Klemm GmbH & Co. KG, and Washington Bulb Company, Inc.

The Global Floriculture Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2026 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Floriculture Market for 2017-2026.

Related Market Reports:

Drip Irrigation Systems Market :https://marketresearch.biz/report/drip-irrigation-systems-market/

Crop Protection Chemicals Market :https://marketresearch.biz/report/crop-protection-chemicals-market/

Bio-Seeds Market :https://marketresearch.biz/report/bio-seeds-market/

About Us:

MarketResearch.biz is a specialized market research, analytics, and solutions company, offering strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions. We are a team of dedicated and impassioned individuals, who believe strongly in giving our very best to what we do and we never back down from any challenge. MarketResearch.biz offers services such as data mining, information management, and revenue enhancement solutions and suggestions. We cater to industries, individuals, and organizations across the globe, and deliver our offerings in the shortest possible turnaround time.

Follow us on LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/marketresearch-biz/

Follow us on Twitter:https://twitter.com/PrudourResearch

Contact Us:

Lawrence John

420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300

New York City, NY 10170,

United States

Email ID:inquiry@marketresearch.biz

Tel: +1-347-826-1876



Website:https://marketresearch.biz

Referral Website: http://topexaminer.com