

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republican candidate Debbie Lesko won a special election in Arizona's 8th congressional district on Tuesday, with the GOP avoiding another special election upset.



Results from the Arizona Secretary of State show Lesko defeated Democratic physician and cancer research advocate Hiral Tipirneni by 52.6 percent to 47.4 percent.



Lesko's win will keep the seat in Republican hands, although her single-digit margin of victory may still raise some concerns within the GOP.



President Donald Trump won the district by about 21 percentage points in 2016, while former Congressman Trent Franks, R-Ariz., was re-elected by more than 37 percentage points.



Franks triggered the special election when he resigned from Congress last December amid allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct.



With the GOP concerned about another upset after special election losses in Pennsylvania and Alabama, outside money supporting the Republican candidate poured in the race.



A report from the Center for Responsive Politics said outside spenders like political action committees and 'dark money' groups spent more than $1.5 million on the election.



Following the election, Trump congratulated Lesko on her victory in a post on Twitter and complained the media was ignoring the results.



'Congratulations to Republican Debbie Lesko on her big win in the Special Election for Arizona House seat. Debbie will do a Great Job! Press is so silent,' Trump tweeted.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



