The "Global Prostate Cancer Testing Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts forecast the global prostate cancer testing market to grow at a CAGR of 10.96% during the period 2018-2022.

Prostate cancer testing refers to the tests conducted for the detection, localization, grading, and staging of prostate carcinoma. The currently established methods of prostate cancer detection include digital rectal examination (DRE), serum prostate-specific antigen (PSA) tests, and transrectal ultrasound (TRUS)-guided prostate biopsy using a systematic 12-core method.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global prostate cancer testing market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing incidence of prostate cancer. The incidence of prostate cancer is increasing worldwide and is the second most common cancer diagnosed in men. It is estimated that every year approximately one million new cases of prostate cancer are diagnosed worldwide.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is cost implications associated with prostate cancer diagnosis. The high cost of prostate cancer testing products is limiting their adoption. For instance, 4kscore Test offered by OPKO health costs $595, Prolaris offered by Myriad Genetics costs approximately $3,500, and phi offered by Danaher costs approximately $500.

Companies Mentioned

C.R. Bard

Cook Medical

Danaher

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

MDxHealth

OPKO Health

Siemens Healthcare

Key Topics Covered:

1: Executive Summary

2: Scope Of The Report

3: Research Methodology

4: Market Landscape

5: Market Sizing

6: Five Forces Analysis

7: Market Segmentation By Product

8: Customer Landscape

9: Regional Landscape

10: Decision Framework

11: Drivers And Challenges

12: Market Trends

13: Vendor Landscape

14: Vendor Analysis

15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s8qn3l/global_prostate?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425006055/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Diagnostics, Prostate Cancer Drugs