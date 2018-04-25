The "Global Commercial Bar Refrigeration Equipment Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Commercial Bar Refrigeration Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.31% during the period 2017-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend that is affecting the market is rising popularity of commercial bar refrigeration equipment with LED lights. According to the report, one driver that is affecting the market is rising need for end-users to adopt ENERGY STAR-certified commercial bar refrigeration equipment. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting the market is high price and tax imposed on alcoholic beverages.
Key Vendors
- Ali
- Continental Refrigerator
- Onnera Group
- True Manufacturing
- Turbo Air
- Valpro Refrigeration
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Scope of the Report
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Landscape
5. Market Sizing
6. Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Segmentation by Product
8. Customer Landscape
9. Regional Landscape
10. Decision Framework
11. Drivers and Challenges
12. Market Trends
13. Vendor Landscape
14. Vendor Analysis
