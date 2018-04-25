Pusher's products make it easier for developers to add realtime features to their apps, such as communication and collaboration tools

Latest round of investment will see Pusher ramp-up its commercial efforts, opening an office in San Francisco

Pusher's products are used by 200,000 developers, from one-person companies to the likes of the New York Times, Mailchimp, Intercom and DraftKings

The funding will also boost R&D efforts as Pusher expands its range of products

Pusher, the realtime API company that helps developers add communication and collaboration features to their apps, has announced a Series A investment of $8 million led by Balderton Capital, with participation from Heavybit.

Today's users expect a realtime experience without having to manually refresh an app, whether it's a chat app, a game or a realtime trading service. Pusher solves this problem and others like it with developer APIs that deliver better applications.

More than 200,000 developers worldwide are using Pusher's products and more than 40 billion messages per day are now sent using APIs provided by the company, connecting more than eight billion devices per month.

Pusher came into being because as developers we ran into problems that required realtime infrastructure. We soon realised that others had the same problem," said Max Williams, Pusher's co-founder. "Application developers are such a vital part of the modern economy. We love providing APIs that allow them to do more and spend their time building amazing products."

He added: "The majority of our customers are in the US and this investment will allow us to serve them better with an office in California, as well as helping us develop more products that will make developers' lives easier."

Based in London, Pusher currently employs 60 people. By the end of 2018 the company hopes to have up to 30 people working in a new US office. The US team, which will be made up of sales, marketing and customer support staff, will initially be based in the offices of investor Heavybit.

As well as ramping-up commercial activities, the funding will allow Pusher to continue its R&D efforts as it works to add more products to its portfolio.

James Wise, Partner at Balderton Capital, said: "The web was built to be mostly asynchronous, but Pusher's infrastructure and their unique platform allows the company to rapidly roll out new products to bring realtime features to everyone. We love that they have been growing organically for a long time by building a hugely admired developer-focused culture, and we hope with this capital they'll be able to serve that market even better".

Pusher has gained significant traction since the company was formed in 2011. The company's products are used by everyone from one-person operations to global brands. The New York Times uses Pusher for updating its realtime news feeds, Mailchimp for internal collaboration tools, Intercom for chat and DraftKings for updating its realtime leaderboards.

The company has begun to diversify its product portfolio. In November 2017, they released a new product in beta, Chatkit, which makes it easier for developers to build chat into their applications, is the first in a new line of products to be released in 2018 that will combine realtime APIs and specific vertical functionality to support different use cases.

About Pusher

Pusher is a developer tools company that makes communication and collaboration APIs powering web and mobile applications all over the world. With its core product, Channels, developers can easily create interactive features such as in-app notifications, activity streams, chat, real-time dashboards and multi-user collaborative apps.

Pusher was at the forefront of the PaaS revolution that focused on developers as customers, providing them with an amazing developer experience. Built by developers for developers.

Our founder and CEO is Max Williams. In 2011, we received $1MM in seed funding from backers like Eileen Burbidge at Passion Capital, Bill Lee (Tesla, SpaceX, Yammer, HootSuite) and the founders of Heroku. In 2016 we received $2.5M of venture debt from Saas Capital and in 2018 $8M from Balderton Capital and Heavybit.

We have over 200,000 developer customers across 170 countries. We're used by everyone, from one-person operations to companies such as The New York Times, Mailchimp, Intercom and DraftKings. For more information: pusher.com

Pusher is hiring, see current openings here: https://pusher.com/careers

