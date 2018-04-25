Regulatory News:

The Registration Document of Carmila SA (Paris:CARM) relating to fiscal year 2017 was filed with the French Financial Authorities (AMF) on 20 April 2018 under the n° D.18-0353.

It is made available to the public free of charge upon request at the address of Carmila's headquarter, 58 avenue Emile Zola 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt and has been posted on Carmila's web site www.carmila.com and AMF website www.amf-france.org.

Next events and publications:

May 16, 2018 (8:30 Paris time):Shareholders' Annual General Meeting

July 27, 2018 (After market close):2018 Half Year Results

July 30, 2018 (9:00 Paris time):2018 Half Year Results Investors and Analysts meeting

October 24, 2018 (After market close):Q3 2018 activity

About Carmila

Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to develop the value of shopping centers anchored by Carrefour stores in France, Spain and Italy. Its portfolio after the merger with Cardety effective as of June 12, 2017, consists of 206 shopping centers in France, Spain and Italy, mostly leaders in their catchment areas, and was valued at Euro 5.8 bn as at December 31, 2017. Inspired by a genuine retail culture, Carmila's teams include all of the expertise dedicated to retail attractiveness: leasing, digital marketing, specialty leasing, shopping centre management and portfolio management.

Carmila is listed on compartment A of Euronext-Paris market under the ticker CARM and benefits from the "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status.

On September 18, 2017, Carmila joined the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate (EMEA Region) indices.

