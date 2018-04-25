Aprimo Distributed Marketing Recognized as a "Leader" by Independent Research Firm

CHICAGO, April 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprimo (https://www.aprimo.com/), a global leader in marketing operations, digital asset management, and local marketing technology, today announced it was among the platform vendors to "lead the pack" in through-channel marketing automation by Forrester Research Inc., a leading global research and advisory firm, in The Forrester Wave: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2018 (https://www.aprimo.com/forrester-wave-through-channel-marketing-automation/).

"Aprimo Distributed Marketing gets high ratings for its channel and community management, control and its flexibility across different types of partners," according to the report. "Aprimo is a good fit for customers that have large, diverse, and complex channels."

Since 2006, Aprimo has been an innovator in the through-channel marketing automation industry with its Distributed Marketing platform, bringing control, transparency and enterprise-class capabilities to local marketers of distributed organizations and their respective channel programs. The platform maximizes ROI on distributed marketing efforts, allows enterprises to gain full visibility into local marketing campaigns, and increases channel partner engagement and productivity to deliver a consistent brand experience across all touch points.

"We believe Forrester's recognition is a validation of our pioneering role in the through-channel and local marketing industry," said Michael Lummus, Senior Director, Product Marketing & Strategy at Aprimo. "In order to succeed in an increasingly competitive and disruptive marketplace, today's enterprises need to market locally, and do so successfully at scale. Forrester survey data finds that '73% of global marketing decision makers consider managing their channel partners to be a challenge.' Aprimo is proven to uniquely help marketers achieve success with their channel partners while maintaining control and visibility at all levels of their marketing tech stack."

The report identified 15 vendors and researched, analyzed and scored their products according to 25 criteria garnered from interactions with B2B marketing professionals. The report also detailed its findings on how well each vendor's product met those criteria, and where they stood in relation to each other. Within the report, Forrester noted regarding the future of the partner landscape: "More B2B marketing professionals see distributed and local marketing as key to influencing new buyers. They are placing trust in through-channel marketing automation providers to act as strategic partners, allowing them to broaden their reach and influence customers in new ways."

"We are proud and humbled of this industry recognition as we believe it signifies Aprimo's leadership in the through-channel marketing automation industry," said John Stammen, CEO of Aprimo. "We are especially excited about the future of our Distributed Marketing platform and how it's embracing the four pillars of marketing - data, content, people, and funds. Its evolution as a key component of the centralized marketing stack will allow marketers to truly embrace the complexity of channel marketing by increasing control, automation and integration."

Aprimo Distributed Marketing is leveraged across multiple industry verticals, notably technology, financial services, insurance, manufacturing, retail and consumer packaged goods. For example, a global technology company uses Aprimo to provide end-to-end management of marketing funds, campaign execution, and analytics to optimize investment and drive broader adoption of marketing campaigns.

Another Aprimo Distributed Marketing customer, Copper State Communications, Arizona's largest technology services provider, uses Aprimo Distributed Marketing on the partner side to reduce cycle time for content creation, increase customer engagement and lead generation, and improve campaign measurement abilities.

"The benefit of Aprimo Distributed Marketing is the scale and speed-to-market in which we can launch a campaign because it enables us to more easily create and distribute consistent messaging at a local level," said Jeannie Erli, Carrier Services Director at Copper State. "(Aprimo) also gives us the ability to analyze through-channel campaign performance so we can better tailor that messaging to improve engagement with customers and leads."

Coupled with Aprimo's best-in-class offerings (Digital Asset Management, Plan and Spend, Marketing Productivity and Campaign), the Aprimo platform provides enterprises with a leading suite of marketing operations technology capabilities to help marketers save time, resources and execute campaigns efficiently that boost ROI.

The full Forrester report can be downloaded here (https://www.aprimo.com/forrester-wave-through-channel-marketing-automation/).

