

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) announced new and enhanced family-related programs, policies and benefits for its employee base in the U.S. Effective May 1, 2018, Paid Parental Leave will be expanded to 20 weeks and an enhanced flexibility policy for parents returning to work will be implemented. The policies apply to all eligible employees, irrespective of gender. The company said it will also be adding or enhancing benefits around adoption, child and elder care, and infant transition support.



The company noted that eligible employees, irrespective of gender and including parents adopting or fostering children, will be able to take 20 weeks of Paid Parental Leave at full pay and six weeks of back-to-work flexibility to allow all working parents to bond with their new child(ren) and transition back to work. This benefit is in addition to the Short Term Disability benefits typically available to mothers for six to eight weeks following childbirth.



The company also noted that eligible employees can seek reimbursement up to $10,000 for eligible expenses related to the legal adoption of a child under the age of 18, or older if it's a special needs adoption. The program covers costs such as fees relating to home surveys and legal filings; the child's medical expenses required for adoption; and required pre- and post-adoption counseling services.



The company stated that Back-up care will now include in-home care for children or adults/elders (in addition to the currently offered back-up child care at centers). An Infant Transition Program is also available, offering more days of care to parents who are transitioning back to work after the birth or placement of a child.



These benefits, programs and policies will be available to U.S.-based, full-time, The Estée Lauder Companies benefits-eligible employees who have completed more than 90 continuous days of service.



