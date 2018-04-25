Commercial National Financial Corporation: Commercial National Reports March 31, 2018 Earnings Increase

LATROBE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2018 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCQX: CNAF)(Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The Company earned $1,040,000 (or $0.36 per average share outstanding) in the first quarter 2018 compared to $1,014,000 (or $0.35 per average share outstanding) in the first quarter of 2017.

The Company's annualized return on average assets and average equity for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 were 1.08% and 7.07%, respectively, compared to 1.07% and 7.29%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. Tier one risk-based, total risk-based, leverage and common equity tier one capital ratios for March 31, 2018 were 22.43%, 22.95%, 14.65% and 22.43%, respectively. First quarter tax equivalent net interest margin was 4.21%. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 was 10.42%. The Company's strong capital position, supplemented by recent and reasonably anticipated core earnings, remains supportive of the regular $0.26 quarterly common stock cash dividend payments to shareholders.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on March 31, 2018, the Company employed 99 people in full-time and part-time positions. Forty-seven (47) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, Thirty-five (35) employees are full-time and twelve (12) employees are part-time. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In 2013, the Company and the bargaining unit entered into a labor agreement that will expire in February 2019. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status may limit the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates nine community banking facilities in Greensburg, Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, North Huntingdon, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cbthebank.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31, December 31 March 31, 2018 2017 2017 ASSETS Cash and due from banks on demand $ 3,163 $ 4,933 $ 4,954 Interest bearing deposits with banks 44 49 59 Cash and Cash Equivalents 3,207 4,982 5,013 Securities available for sale 153,582 145,669 162,101 Restricted investments in bank stock 894 412 1,554 Loans 206,969 209,661 212,406 Allowance for loan losses (1,289)

(1,250)

(1,288)

Net loans 205,680 208,411 211,118 Premises and equipment 2,919 2,946 3,035 Investment in life insurance 19,365 19,230 18,818 Other assets 4,606 4,369 3,118 Total assets $ 390,253 $ 386,019 $ 404,757 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 120,765 $ 121,861 $ 116,428 Interest bearing 194,828 196,386 191,076 Total deposits 315,593 318,247 307,504 Short-term borrowings 15,265 5,650 38,606 Other liabilities 876 2,096 2,431 Total liabilities 331,734 325,993 348,541 Shareholders' equity Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000 shares issued; 2,860,953 shares outstanding in 2018 and 2017 7,200 7,200 7,200 Retained earnings 62,011 61,715 59,440 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,852 3,655 2,120 Treasury stock, at cost, 739,047 shares in 2018 and 2017 (12,544)

(12,544)

(12,544)

Total shareholders' equity 58,519 60,026 56,216 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 390,253 $ 386,019 $ 404,757

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2018 2017 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 2,230 $ 2,223 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 1,039 688 Exempt from federal income taxes 468 670 Other 12 12 Total Interest income 3,749 3,593 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 101 71 Interest on short term borrowings 57 42 Total Interest expense 158 113 NET INTEREST INCOME 3,591 3,480 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES - - NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 3,591 3,480 OTHER OPERATING INCOME Asset management and trust income 356 309 Service charges on deposit accounts 177 185 Loss on sale of OREO - (6)

Income from investment in life insurance 127 136 Other income 79 101 Total other operating income 739 725 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 1,830 1,748 Net occupancy expense 217 218 Furniture and equipment 122 125 Pennsylvania shares tax 128 122 Legal and professional 120 84 FDIC Insurance 29 27 Other expenses 723 685 Total other operating expenses 3,169 3,009 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,161 1,196 Income tax expense 121 182 Net income $ 1,040 $ 1,014 Average Shares Outstanding 2,860,953 2,860,953 Earnings Per Share $ 0.36 $ 0.35

