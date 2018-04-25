Commercial National Financial Corporation: Commercial National Reports March 31, 2018 Earnings Increase

LATROBE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2018 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCQX: CNAF)(Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The Company earned $1,040,000 (or $0.36 per average share outstanding) in the first quarter 2018 compared to $1,014,000 (or $0.35 per average share outstanding) in the first quarter of 2017.
The Company's annualized return on average assets and average equity for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 were 1.08% and 7.07%, respectively, compared to 1.07% and 7.29%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. Tier one risk-based, total risk-based, leverage and common equity tier one capital ratios for March 31, 2018 were 22.43%, 22.95%, 14.65% and 22.43%, respectively. First quarter tax equivalent net interest margin was 4.21%. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 was 10.42%. The Company's strong capital position, supplemented by recent and reasonably anticipated core earnings, remains supportive of the regular $0.26 quarterly common stock cash dividend payments to shareholders.
As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on March 31, 2018, the Company employed 99 people in full-time and part-time positions. Forty-seven (47) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, Thirty-five (35) employees are full-time and twelve (12) employees are part-time. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In 2013, the Company and the bargaining unit entered into a labor agreement that will expire in February 2019. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status may limit the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.
The Company operates nine community banking facilities in Greensburg, Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, North Huntingdon, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cbthebank.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.
March 31,
December 31
March 31,
2018
2017
2017
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks on demand
|$
|3,163
|$
|4,933
|$
|4,954
Interest bearing deposits with banks
|44
|49
|59
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|3,207
|4,982
|5,013
Securities available for sale
|153,582
|145,669
|162,101
Restricted investments in bank stock
|894
|412
|1,554
Loans
|206,969
|209,661
|212,406
Allowance for loan losses
|(1,289)
|(1,250)
|(1,288)
Net loans
|205,680
|208,411
|211,118
Premises and equipment
|2,919
|2,946
|3,035
Investment in life insurance
|19,365
|19,230
|18,818
Other assets
|4,606
|4,369
|3,118
Total assets
|$
|390,253
|$
|386,019
|$
|404,757
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Deposits
Non-interest bearing
|$
|120,765
|$
|121,861
|$
|116,428
Interest bearing
|194,828
|196,386
|191,076
Total deposits
|315,593
|318,247
|307,504
Short-term borrowings
|15,265
|5,650
|38,606
Other liabilities
|876
|2,096
|2,431
Total liabilities
|331,734
|325,993
|348,541
Shareholders' equity
Common stock, par value $2 per share;
10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000
shares issued; 2,860,953 shares
outstanding in 2018 and 2017
|7,200
|7,200
|7,200
Retained earnings
|62,011
|61,715
|59,440
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|1,852
|3,655
|2,120
Treasury stock, at cost, 739,047 shares
in 2018 and 2017
|(12,544)
|(12,544)
|(12,544)
Total shareholders' equity
|58,519
|60,026
|56,216
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|390,253
|$
|386,019
|$
|404,757
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2018
2017
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
|$
|2,230
|$
|2,223
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
|1,039
|688
Exempt from federal income taxes
|468
|670
Other
|12
|12
Total Interest income
|3,749
|3,593
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on deposits
|101
|71
Interest on short term borrowings
|57
|42
Total Interest expense
|158
|113
NET INTEREST INCOME
|3,591
|3,480
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|-
|-
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|3,591
|3,480
OTHER OPERATING INCOME
Asset management and trust income
|356
|309
Service charges on deposit accounts
|177
|185
Loss on sale of OREO
|-
|(6)
Income from investment in life insurance
|127
|136
Other income
|79
|101
Total other operating income
|739
|725
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES
Salaries and employee benefits
|1,830
|1,748
Net occupancy expense
|217
|218
Furniture and equipment
|122
|125
Pennsylvania shares tax
|128
|122
Legal and professional
|120
|84
FDIC Insurance
|29
|27
Other expenses
|723
|685
Total other operating expenses
|3,169
|3,009
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|1,161
|1,196
Income tax expense
|121
|182
Net income
|$
|1,040
|$
|1,014
Average Shares Outstanding
|2,860,953
|2,860,953
Earnings Per Share
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.35
SOURCE: Commercial National Financial Corporation