Mittwoch, 25.04.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 923701 ISIN: US2022171050 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
25.04.2018 | 17:08
ACCESSWIRE

Commercial National Financial Corporation: Commercial National Reports March 31, 2018 Earnings Increase

LATROBE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2018 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCQX: CNAF)(Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The Company earned $1,040,000 (or $0.36 per average share outstanding) in the first quarter 2018 compared to $1,014,000 (or $0.35 per average share outstanding) in the first quarter of 2017.

The Company's annualized return on average assets and average equity for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 were 1.08% and 7.07%, respectively, compared to 1.07% and 7.29%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. Tier one risk-based, total risk-based, leverage and common equity tier one capital ratios for March 31, 2018 were 22.43%, 22.95%, 14.65% and 22.43%, respectively. First quarter tax equivalent net interest margin was 4.21%. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 was 10.42%. The Company's strong capital position, supplemented by recent and reasonably anticipated core earnings, remains supportive of the regular $0.26 quarterly common stock cash dividend payments to shareholders.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on March 31, 2018, the Company employed 99 people in full-time and part-time positions. Forty-seven (47) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, Thirty-five (35) employees are full-time and twelve (12) employees are part-time. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In 2013, the Company and the bargaining unit entered into a labor agreement that will expire in February 2019. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status may limit the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates nine community banking facilities in Greensburg, Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, North Huntingdon, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cbthebank.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.

Contact Information:

Wendy S. Piper
Senior Vice President
Secretary/Treasurer
wpiper@cbthebank.com
724-537-9923


COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


March 31,
December 31
March 31,
2018
2017
2017
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks on demand
 $3,163 $4,933 $4,954
Interest bearing deposits with banks
 44 49 59
Cash and Cash Equivalents
 3,207 4,982 5,013
Securities available for sale
 153,582 145,669 162,101
Restricted investments in bank stock
 894 412 1,554
Loans
 206,969 209,661 212,406
Allowance for loan losses
 (1,289)
 (1,250)
 (1,288)
Net loans
 205,680 208,411 211,118
Premises and equipment
 2,919 2,946 3,035
Investment in life insurance
 19,365 19,230 18,818
Other assets
 4,606 4,369 3,118
Total assets
 $390,253 $386,019 $404,757
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Deposits
Non-interest bearing
 $120,765 $121,861 $116,428
Interest bearing
 194,828 196,386 191,076
Total deposits
 315,593 318,247 307,504
Short-term borrowings
 15,265 5,650 38,606
Other liabilities
 876 2,096 2,431
Total liabilities
 331,734 325,993 348,541
Shareholders' equity
Common stock, par value $2 per share;
10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000
shares issued; 2,860,953 shares
outstanding in 2018 and 2017
 7,200 7,200 7,200
Retained earnings
 62,011 61,715 59,440
Accumulated other comprehensive income
 1,852 3,655 2,120
Treasury stock, at cost, 739,047 shares
in 2018 and 2017
 (12,544)
 (12,544)
 (12,544)
Total shareholders' equity
 58,519 60,026 56,216
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
 $390,253 $386,019 $404,757


COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2018
2017
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
 $2,230 $2,223
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
 1,039 688
Exempt from federal income taxes
 468 670
Other
 12 12
Total Interest income
 3,749 3,593
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on deposits
 101 71
Interest on short term borrowings
 57 42
Total Interest expense
 158 113
NET INTEREST INCOME
 3,591 3,480
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
 - -
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
 3,591 3,480
OTHER OPERATING INCOME
Asset management and trust income
 356 309
Service charges on deposit accounts
 177 185
Loss on sale of OREO
 - (6)
Income from investment in life insurance
 127 136
Other income
 79 101
Total other operating income
 739 725
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES
Salaries and employee benefits
 1,830 1,748
Net occupancy expense
 217 218
Furniture and equipment
 122 125
Pennsylvania shares tax
 128 122
Legal and professional
 120 84
FDIC Insurance
 29 27
Other expenses
 723 685
Total other operating expenses
 3,169 3,009
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
 1,161 1,196
Income tax expense
 121 182
Net income
 $1,040 $1,014
Average Shares Outstanding
 2,860,953 2,860,953
Earnings Per Share
 $0.36 $0.35

SOURCE: Commercial National Financial Corporation


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE