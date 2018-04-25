Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DEPFA FUNDING III LP (-) DEPFA FUNDING III LP: Members' report and Financial Statements 2017 25-Apr-2018 / 16:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. RIS Announcement for immediate release DEPFA FUNDING III LP: Members' report and Financial Statements 2017 A copy of the above document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.Hemscott.com/nsm.do [1] ISIN: DE000A0E5U85 Category Code: ACS TIDM: - LEI Code: 549300Y7F4HK61GEXE42 Sequence No.: 5462 End of Announcement EQS News Service 679193 25-Apr-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=22ac718774188de3cce66bdd42b3b768&application_id=679193&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2018 10:44 ET (14:44 GMT)