The "Europe Thermally Conductive Plastic Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Thermally conductive plastic market is expected to reach USD 449.23 million by 2025, from USD 146.80 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 15.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are increased demand of thermally conductive plastics due to the products longevity, reduced manufacturing cost, reduce component weights. The thermally conductive plastic market in the Europe region is leading in Germany.

The Europe thermally conductive plastic market is segmented on the basis of resin type, industry and geography. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.

The Europe thermally conductive plastics market is segmented based on resin type into five notable segments; polyamide, polycarbonate, polyphelene sulphide, polybutylene terephalate, polyetherimide and others The thermally conductive plastics market is dominated by Polyamide with 49.3% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% in the forecast period.

The Europe thermally conductive plastics market is segmented based on industry into six notable segments; Electrical Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and Others. In 2018, the Electrical Electronics conductive plastics segment is expected to dominate the market with 45.4% market share.

Companies Mentioned

Covestro AG

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

BASF SE

SABIC

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Premium Insights

6. Europe Thermally Conductive Plastic Market, By Resin Type

7. Europe Thermally Conductive Plastic Market, By Industry

8. Europe Thermally Conductive Plastic Market, By Geography

9. Europe Thermally Conductive Plastic Market, Company Landscape

10. Company Profiles

11. Related Reports

