Carmila (Paris:CARM) shareholders are called to participate in Carmila Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on Wednesday 16 May 2018 at 9:30 am at Châteauform' City George V, 28 avenue George V, 75008 Paris.

The Notice of Meeting including the agenda and the draft resolutions was published in the French bulletin of compulsory (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoire - BALO) dated 11 April 2018. A copy of this publication is available on the Company's website (www.carmila.com).

The Shareholders' Meeting documents and the voting form have been made available to Shareholders in accordance with the provisions of the French commercial code (Code de Commerce

The documents and information referred to in Article R.225-73-1, R.225-81 and R.225-83 of the French commercial code are available on the Company's website at www.carmila.com.

Shareholders may obtain these documents by post, in accordance with Article R.225-88 and R.225-89 of the French commercial code, by addressing a written request to:

The company's head office, 58 avenue Emile Zola, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt;

CACEIS Corporate Trust, Service Assemblées Générales, 14 rue Rouget de Lisle, 92862 Issy-les-Moulineaux Cedex 09.

Next events and publications:

May 16, 2018 (8:30 Paris time):Shareholders' Annual General Meeting

July 27, 2018 (After market close):2018 Half Year Results

July 30, 2018 (9:00 Paris time):2018 Half Year Results Investors and Analysts meeting

October 24, 2018 (After market close):Q3 2018 activity

About Carmila

Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to develop the value of shopping centers anchored by Carrefour stores in France, Spain and Italy. Its portfolio after the merger with Cardety effective as of June 12, 2017, consists of 206 shopping centers in France, Spain and Italy, mostly leaders in their catchment areas, and was valued at Euro 5.8 bn as at December 31, 2017. Inspired by a genuine retail culture, Carmila's teams include all of the expertise dedicated to retail attractiveness: leasing, digital marketing, specialty leasing, shopping centre management and portfolio management.

Carmila is listed on compartment A of Euronext-Paris market under the ticker CARM and benefits from the "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status.

On September 18, 2017, Carmila joined the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate (EMEA Region) indices.

Contacts:

Carmila

Investors and analysts contact

Marie-Flore Bachelier General Secretary

+33 6 20 91 67 79

marie_flore_bachelier@carmila.com

or

Press contact

Morgan Lavielle Head of Corporate Communication

+33 1 58 33 63 29

morgan_lavielle@carmila.com