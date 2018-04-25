Top Robotics Market Worth 98.91 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Top Robotics Market by Top Industrial Robotics (Articulated, SCARA, Cartesian, Parallel, and Collaborative), Top Service Robotics (Logistics, Domestic, Medical, Field, and Defense, Rescue, & Security) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to grow from USD 44.02 Billion in 2018 to USD 69.14 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.45% during the forecast period; the top service robotics market is expected to grow from USD 11.27 Billion in 2018 to USD 29.76 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 21.44% during the forecast period. The growth of the top robotics market is driven by factors such increasing demand for service robots from medical and healthcare sectors, and growing investments for automation in various industries.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Browse 75 market data Tables and 65 Figures spread through 193 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Top Robotics Market - Global Forecast to 2023"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/top-robotic-market-552191.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report



Articulated robots to capture the largest share of the top industrial robotics market in 2018

Articulated robots are expected to hold the largest share of the top industrial robotics market in 2018 owing to increased payload capacity, work envelope, reliability, and speed, articulated robots are used in several applications, including welding, painting, assembly, packaging, palletizing, depalletizing, machine tending, sealing, gluing, cutting, cleaning, deburring, die casting, grinding, polishing, material handling, case packing, pick and place, pre-machining, and press brake tending.

Top industrial robotics market for metal and machinery industry to grow at a high rate during the forecast period

The metals and machinery industry has been among the versatile industries for automation solutions. It performs several functions ranging from small details to higher performance in complex tasks. With growing demand for machines in industries, such as agriculture, packaging, and manufacturing, for various applications, the top industrial robots market for the metals and machinery industry is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period.

Ask for PDF Brochure @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=552191

APAC to hold the largest share of the top service robotics market during the forecast period

Among the 4 regions considered (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW) in the report, APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the top service robotics market during the forecast period (2018-2023). Adoption of service robots by countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea for a myriad of personal and professional applications contribute to the growth of the top service robotics market in APAC. Also, the rising demand for mobile service robots, such as autonomous ground vehicles (AGVs) and logistic robots, for logistic stock management application is driving the growth of the market in this region.

The top industrial robotics market is currently dominated by players such as FANUC (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), Yaskawa (Japan), KUKA (Germany), and Mitsubishi (Japan). CMA Robotics S.p.A. (Italy), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Anhui Efort Intelligent Equipment (China), Precise Automation, Inc. (US), Rethink Robotics (US), and F&P Robotics AG (Switzerland) are some of the emerging players in the top industrial robotics market. The top service robotics market is currently dominated by players such as Northrop Grumman (US), iRobot (US), DJI (China), Intuitive Surgical (US), and Honda Motor (Japan). Samsung Electronics (South Korea), GeckoSystems (US), DeLaval (Sweden), and Kongsberg Maritime (Norway) are some of the emerging players in the top service robotics market.

Know more about the Top Robotics Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/top-robotic-market-552191.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog: http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets