Arkema (Paris:AKE) has just successfully brought on stream new Kynar PVDF capacities in its Calvert-City plant in the United States. With this 20% increase in its US production capacities, Arkema will further support its customers' strong demand in the region.

Through this investment and following the successful start-up of a similar expansion at its Changshu, China plant in 2017, Arkema, which operates fluoropolymer production facilities on the three major continents Europe, North America, and Asia, further consolidates its world-leading position in PVDF.

This new capacity, which has been brought online ahead of schedule, will enable the Group to support its customers' growth in America, particularly in emerging applications such as water filtration and in traditional markets such as the chemical process industry and high performance cables (automobile, fiber optics, oil industry).

This expansion also supports Arkema's ambition to accelerate the development of its advanced materials, one of the key pillars of its future growth.

A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties and Coating Solutions. Our globally recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve. Reporting annual sales of €8.3 billion ($9.4 billion) in 2017, we employ around 20,000 people worldwide and operate in some 55 countries. We are committed to active engagement with all our stakeholders. Our research centers in North America, France and Asia concentrate on advances in bio-based products, new energies, water management, electronic solutions, lightweight materials and design, home efficiency and insulation. www.arkema.com

