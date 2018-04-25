Smithers Viscient, a global contract research organization (CRO), today announced the appointment of Jane Gray to the position of Senior Manager, Terrestrial Ecotoxicology.

Gray joins Smithers as a highly experienced Terrestrial Ecotoxicologist with over 17 years of CRO experience. Gray will oversee the management of a multidisciplinary team and lead the introduction of new study types as well as the design and conduct of guideline and non-standard studies to meet specific sponsor and regulatory objectives.

"We are very excited to have Jane join our team as we continue to expand the Terrestrial team and grow our business in Harrogate. Jane's experience and skill set in non-target arthropods; non-target plant studies and a range of pollinator studies will be an invaluable asset in support of our clients in Europe and around the globe, said David Mitchell, Director of Ecotoxicology"

Gray holds a BSc in Biochemistry with Pharmacology. Prior to joining Smithers Viscient, Gray spent 27 years in the agrochemical industry as a scientist at Aventis Crop Science UK in the development of new pesticides, followed by positions of increasing responsibility with Envigo, formerly Huntingdon Life Sciences.

About Smithers Viscient

Smithers Viscient is a global CRO. The company delivers a comprehensive range of ecotoxicology, environmental fate, metabolism and chemistry services, for the pharmaceutical, crop protection, chemical, and consumer household product industries. Pollinator testing capabilities include laboratory-based studies, semi-field, and field exposures. With laboratories located in North America and Europe, Smithers Viscient, has performed standard guideline and higher-tiered environmental studies for 45 years. For more information about Smithers Viscient's environmental regulatory testing solutions, visit http://smithersviscient.com/.

