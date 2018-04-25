Regulatory News:

Europcar Group (Paris:EUCAR), a major player in mobility markets, announces Valérie Sauteret appointment as Group Communications Director. Her main mission will be to promote through communication the strategic ambitions of the Group, in particular its development in its core business and the strengthening of its position as a major player in new mobility solutions (car-sharing, chauffeur services, multimodal platforms, car-pooling).

She started her career within the Publicis Group in 1993, where she occupied various management positions in several agencies of the Group, notably as Partner of Publicis Consultants, where she was in charge of the change management practice as of 2008. Throughout her career at Publicis, she has advised numerous companies, particularly in the services industry, banking and automotive sectors.

Prior to joining Europcar Group, Valérie was Communications Director for Barclays Bank PLC France, executive committee member, for 7 years. She supported various stages of the transformation of the bank, before working on the brand change.

Valérie Sauteret holds degrees from IEP Lyon, EM Lyon and CIFFOP (Assas Paris II).

About Europcar Group

Europcar Group is a major player in mobility markets and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Group's mission is to be an attractive alternative to car ownership by providing a wide range of mobility solutions: car rentals, Vans Trucks, chauffeur service, car-sharing or peer-to-peer. Customer satisfaction is at the heart of the group's mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services.

The group operates through multi brands meeting every customer specific needs: Europcar the European Leader in vehicle rental services, Goldcar Europe's largest low-cost car rental company, InterRent value for money brand targeting leisure customers and Ubeeqo a European company specializing in fleet and mobility solutions for both the business and the end-customers market.

The Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide through an extensive network in 130 countries and territories (including 16 wholly-owned subsidiaries in Europe and 2 in Australia and New Zealand, franchisees and partners).

