Introducing product management and robotic solutions which maximize efficiency at each step of the supply chain from factory to warehouse and on to delivery

Panasonic Corporation is exhibiting its full range of logistics solutions at CeMAT 2018, the world's leading trade fair for the intralogistics and supply chain management sector, which is being held from April 23-27 in Hannover, Germany.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425006197/en/

The Panasonic booth at CeMAT 2018 (Photo: Business Wire)

[Video] Highlights of Panasonic at CeMAT Supply Chain Solutions Gemba Process Innovation

https://youtu.be/oQq2EEjNSAs

At its booth (Hall 20 Stand C73), Panasonic is using live demonstrations and video displays to introduce its full line of solutions which maximize operational efficiency at each step of the supply chain from labeling and dispatch error detection at factories, to sorting and loading at distribution centers, on to transportation and proof of delivery. A video display at the front of the booth illustrates the flow of logistics information and material tracking processes from the point of receiving an order all the way to delivery, highlighting the various products and solutions that Panasonic offers to contribute to supply chain operations. Furthermore, Panasonic's group company, Zetes Industries S.A., is exhibiting its unique software solutions for supply chain management and operation.

Providing solutions for each step of the logistics process

In the factory warehouse solutions area of the booth, Panasonic is showcasing its range of Cloud-based solutions which enable real-time product and asset traceability; quick and easy identification, serialization and aggregation on packaging lines; and easy and faster (no error) warehouse operations for more reliable delivery. Furthermore, an RFID/Image ID Gate system demo shows how parcels passing through the gate can be immediately scanned simultaneously, in units of individual products or pallets, by RFID and/or 2D barcode to reconfirm if the deliverables contain the correct items and quantity.

In the distribution center solutions area, Panasonic's Visual Sort Assist system demonstrates how boxes on a conveyer are traced by sensors, measuring the size, then projecting onto the box the assigned sorting information in numbers and colors. An Automated Transport System which employs a compact-size fork-lift robot to pick up and deliver pallets autonomously to their assigned destination is demonstrated, as well as a wearable Power Assist Suit solution to support the loading/unloading of heavy parcels thus decreasing fatigue to the user.

In the delivery solutions area, Zetes' proof of delivery software which ensures perfect delivery through real-time control over collection/delivery and management processes is displayed; along with field mobility solutions that maximize and empower service teams to support complex direct store delivery and van sales operations; and user friendly in-store solutions for mobile devices to improve in-store processes by providing real-time on-shelf availability information. Moreover, the company's Smart Locker which enables unmanned pick-up and delivery services of parcels with security access managed by the Cloud is displayed in the booth.

In addition to the solutions areas, a section of the booth is introducing the company's new products, including a Mobile Enterprise Application Platform (MEAP) utilizing MCL Technologies' software which is dedicated to supply chain process execution and full control over mobile device asset management; two new technologies for instant 3D or thermal measurement of parcels using the cameras on Panasonic's TOUGHPAD devices; as well as an array of rugged mobile devices (TOUGHBOOK / TOUGHPAD series) which are able to endure the harsh usage environments of factories, warehouses and delivery networks.

Panasonic's feature-packed devices, software and thorough knowledge of logistic centers enable it to create and propose effective solutions, and thus solve problems in operational processes at each step of the supply chain.

Panasonic as a strategic B2B partner: Gemba Process Innovation

Enhancing our world by providing ever greater convenience is a major challenge for people at any enterprise. Fundamental solutions to complex issues require process innovation at the actual "gemba," where things get made or distributed. Unique insight gained from over a century of manufacturing allows us to propose and enact comprehensive gemba-focused solutions that address today's changing value network. By proactively bringing about innovation within our customers' gemba operations, we are helping to ensure a better life, a better world.

Source: https://news.panasonic.com/global/topics/2018/56956.html

Related Videos

Highlights of Panasonic at CeMAT Supply Chain Solutions Gemba Process Innovation

https://youtu.be/oQq2EEjNSAs

Walk-through RFID Checkout Solution Smart Cameras

https://youtu.be/TF8HAhUN_p4

Panasonic Smart Factory Solutions

https://youtu.be/3h_MuLjyjcU

Robotic Checkout System "Regi-robo" with RFID Tags for Next Generation of Retail

https://youtu.be/Hpp-3Ver7ig

Related Links

Business solutions for transport and logistics - Panasonic Business

https://business.panasonic.co.uk/solutions/transport-and-logistics

Panasonic Business

https://www.panasonic.com/global/business.html

Panasonic R&D 10-Year Vision

https://www.panasonic.com/global/corporate/technology-design/10years-vision.html

Zetes Industries S.A.

https://www.zetes.com/en

CeMAT

http://www.cemat.de/home

RFID Based Walk-through Checkout Solution for Future Retail (Feb 21, 2018)

https://news.panasonic.com/global/topics/2018/55288.html

Panasonic's Smart Factory Solutions Realize Higher Productivity Using Network Technologies (Sep 07, 2017)

https://news.panasonic.com/global/stories/2017/50431.html

[Press Release] Panasonic Successfully Completes the Acquisition and De-listing of Zetes Industries SA (Jul 19, 2017)

https://news.panasonic.com/global/press/data/2017/07/en170719-3/en170719-3.html

Panasonic Showcases Its Cutting-edge Smart Factory Solutions in Germany - Aspires to Introduce Industry 4.0 (Jun 07, 2017)

https://news.panasonic.com/global/topics/2017/47681.html

The Industry-first Experimental Demonstration of "Regi-Robo", an Entirely Automated Robotic Checkout System and RFIDs (Electronic Tags) at Lawson Panasonic-Mae Store (Mar 07, 2017)

https://news.panasonic.com/global/topics/2017/46190.html

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425006197/en/

Contacts:

Panasonic Corporation

Global Communications Department

Global PR Office

Click here to go to Media Contact form