A.M. Best has revised the outlook to stable from negative for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B (Fair) and the Long-Term ICR of "bb+" of National Takaful Company (Watania) PJSC (Watania) (United Arab Emirates). The outlook of the FSR remains stable.

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Watania's balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorises as strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management.

The revision of the Long-Term ICR outlook reflects Watania's ability to successfully execute its business strategy, which has brought stability to the company's operations and underwriting profitability.

Since inception in 2011, Watania has had a track record of weak earnings, largely stemming from poor technical performance, with accumulated losses eroding shareholders' equity to a level close to insolvency under UAE Company Law. However, following a change in senior management in 2016, Watania has embarked on strategic initiatives to stabilise its operations, adopting stricter underwriting controls and tighter claims management. Underwriting performance has improved considerably following the cancellation of loss-making accounts and cost efficiencies achieved through synergies with Watania's sister company, Al Madina Insurance Company SAOG. The company's combined ratio rallied to under 100% in 2017 after producing ratios in excess of 100% for the period 2011 to 2016. Additionally, the company's conservative investment portfolio produced an investment yield of 3.2%, enabling Watania to achieve a good level of profitability (AED 7.6 million) in 2017.

Watania's balance sheet strength remains at a strong level; however, the company remains close to breaching UAE Company Law, whereby a company must hold a minimum amount of shareholder equity equal to 50% of paid-up capital (AED 150 million). Watania has improved its shareholder equity over the past year and is seeking to continue strengthening its shareholder equity mainly through internal capital generation, with any dividend payments contingent on profitability levels remaining in line with 2017 results.

The company has a limited business profile within its domestic market, writing approximately AED 271 million in gross contribution revenue in 2017. Reduction of business volumes from poor performing accounts have been replenished through price increases and new business generated through a wider distribution network. A.M. Best expects the full effect of these strategies to be realised over the longer term, although the company will be challenged to achieve scale and profitability as the market remains highly competitive.

A.M. Best deviates from its Available Capital and Holding Company Analysis methodology in its analysis of Watania, as no financial information is available for the ultimate parent (MB UAE Investments LLC) of Watania. Mitigating rating factors are Watania's independence from the group with limited interrelated transactions and no evidence of financial strain imposed by the parent. Furthermore, Watania is listed on the Abu Dhabi stock exchange and must comply with requirements set by the UAE Insurance Authority rules and UAE Company Law. MB UAE Investments LLC owns 51% of Watania.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on A.M. Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see A.M. Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best's Credit Ratings and A.M. Best press releases, please view Guide for Media Proper Use of Best's Credit Ratings and A.M. Best Rating Action Press Releases

A.M. Best is the world's oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2018 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425006217/en/

Contacts:

A.M. Best

Rishwinder Grewal, +44 20 7397 0321

Financial Analyst

rishwinder.grewal@ambest.com

or

Mahesh Mistry, +44 20 7397 0325

Senior Director, Analytics

mahesh.mistry@ambest.com

or

Christopher Sharkey, +1 908 439 2200, ext. 5159

Manager, Public Relations

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

or

Jim Peavy, +1 908 439 2200, ext. 5644

Director, Public Relations

james.peavy@ambest.com