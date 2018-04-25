With its sleek, functional design, new user experience and greater simplicity, the new SuperSonic Imagine's ultrasound platform integrates the unique technological innovations such as the SonicPad and increased UltraFast imaging performance. SuperSonic Imagine's latest addition has made new technological breakthrough!

Regulatory News:

SuperSonic Imagine (Paris:SSI) (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814, PEA-PME eligible), a company specializing in ultrasound medical imaging, today announced the launch of its new cutting-edge smart Ultrasound Platform, Aixplorer Mach 30.

Aixplorer Mach 30 introduces a new generation of UltraFast imaging that enables the optimization of all innovative modes to offer enhanced diagnostic performance. With this new ultrasound system, SuperSonic Imagine is continuing the revolution it started with Aixplorer in 2009 and aims to change the paradigm of the ultrasound examination.

"Aixplorer Mach 30, the result of several years of research and development, is pioneering a new direction in the design of ultrasound platforms with an intuitive touch control interface, and "SonicPad", which allows users to focus their attention on the image rather than on the controls for adjusting the device. True to our reputation as innovators, we wanted to bring a new approach to ultrasound examinations: one that is effective, powerful, intuitive and smart," explained Michèle Lesieur, CEO of SuperSonic Imagine.

"The new Aixplorer Mach 30 Ultrasound Platform is cutting-edge, flexible and upgradable. Its increased performance will offer effective support for new features, as well as clinical innovations and techniques such as 'deep learning' which, with the arrival of artificial intelligence, will make it possible in the near future to support the user in their diagnostic work", added Jacques Souquet, Director of Innovation at SuperSonic Imagine.

A pioneer in breakthrough medical imaging, SuperSonic Imagine has always kept its promises by constantly delivering new innovative imaging methods that have given a new impetus to ultrasound medical imaging, with the highlighting of new clinical indicators that have become benchmarks in patient care worldwide. SuperSonic Imagine currently has over 500 clinical publications on the use of ShearWave Elastography (SWE) in several different clinical applications.

Aixplorer Mach 30, an innovative, smart, intuitive and powerful ultrasound platform

Aixplorer Mach 30 features a new concept in ultrasound, the "SonicPad" touchpad, designed to enhance the user experience. With its intuitive touch screen interface, SonicPad offers intuitive control of all the functions needed to perform the exam and allows physicians to focus their attention on the clinical information displayed on the screen rather than on controls used to optimise the acquisition of an image. "Focus on what you see and not on what you do"

In addition, the platform is composed of two large screens, a touch screen control panel and a viewing screen, for enhanced ease and comfort of use and also offers a new range of optimised probes, including a new high frequency abdominal C9-2X probe.

With high resolution image quality optimized for each clinical application, Aixplorer Mach 30 incorporates SuperSonic Imagine's innovative modes, which are faster and more powerful thanks to the new platform. Thus, a new generation of ShearWave Elastography (SWE PLUS) allowing the stiffness of tissues to be viewed and measured in real-time on a color map has been significantly enhanced in terms of acquisition speed and examination depth. The performance of the B mode is setting new imaging standards, with the addition of the new probes on the Mach 30.

Aixplorer Mach 30 will be officially unveiled at upcoming conferences in France and abroad, a list of which can be found on supersonicimagine.com as well as the launch video.

NB: Aixplorer Mach 30 is pending 510k FDA and CE mark.

About SuperSonic Imagine

Founded in 2005 and based in Aix-en-Provence (France), SuperSonic Imagine is a company that specialises in medical imaging. The company designs, develops and markets a revolutionary ultrasound platform, Aixplorer, which uses UltraFast technology that can acquire images around 200 times faster than conventional ultrasound systems. In addition to providing exceptional image quality, this unique technology is the foundation of several innovations which have changed the paradigm of ultrasound imaging: ShearWave Elastography (SWE), UltraFast Doppler technology, Angio PL.U.S PLanewave UltraSensitive Imaging and, more recently, TriVu. ShearWave Elastography allows physicians to visualise and analyse the stiffness of tissue in real-time using a reliable, reproducible and non-invasive procedure. This is an important parameter in diagnosing potentially malignant lesions or other diseased tissue. As of today, over 300 publications have demonstrated the value of SWE in the care of patients with a wide range of diseases. The latest innovation, Angio PL.U.S, provides a higher level of microvascular imaging through significantly improved colour sensitivity and spatial resolution, while maintaining exceptional 2D image quality. SuperSonic Imagine has been granted regulatory clearances for the commercialisation of Aixplorer on the main markets. Since April 2014, the SuperSonic Imagine company has been listed on Euronext (symbol: SSI).

