Regulatory News:

EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 EOSI Eligible PEA PME), the pioneer of 2D/3D imaging and data solutions for orthopedics, today announced that University Orthopedics in Providence, Rhode Island, and the Hey Clinic for Scoliosis and Spine Surgery in Raleigh, NC, have installed the EOS system for low-dose, 2D and 3D imaging of patients. Both practices are part of the U.S. private practice sector, which amounts to 73 percent of all orthopedic practices in the country.

University Orthopedics is a multiple facility private practice in Rhode Island for patients with orthopedic related conditions and injuries. University Orthopedics directs many clinical research efforts intended to innovate new orthopedic surgery techniques, new surgical implant devices that improve the success of various procedures, and new ways to prevent orthopedic injury.

"We believe in using advanced technology to provide the safest and best healthcare possible" said Dr. Alan Daniels, Adult Spine Deformity Orthopedic Surgeon and Partner at University Orthopedics. "EOS provides extremely high-quality full-body images for pediatric and adult patients at lower radiation doses than traditional x-rays, increasing patient safety. The EOS images allow us to carefully assess the entire skeleton, so we can provide optimal individualized patient-specific care

Weber Shill, CEO of University Orthopedics, added: "I saw the clinical and educational benefits of the EOS system immediately and was enthusiastic about getting behind a project that our surgeons were so motivated about and I knew our patients would appreciate. Like any healthcare organization today, we have to be cognizant about our capital expenditures, and EOS imaging custom finance program for the private sector facilitated our acquisition."

For more than 13 years, the Hey Clinic has served patients with spinal conditions from North Carolina and beyond through a full array of treatment options. The clinic, recently relocated to a new facility on the Duke Raleigh Hospital campus, is committed to personalized attention, generous appointment times and a strong emphasis on patient education and engagement.

"When we decided to update our imaging options, we thoroughly researched available technologies and determined that the EOS system would best serve our patients with its high image quality for diagnostics, low radiation to decrease cancer risk and 3D modeling capabilities for treatment planning," commented Dr. Lloyd Hey, Orthopedic Surgeon and Founder of the Hey Clinic. "In addition, EOS will help us facilitate educating patients and families about their condition and treatment choices. We are excited to work with EOS imaging to improve patient care.

"We are encouraged to see a growing number of private practices adopting the EOS system" said Marie Meynadier, Chief Executive Officer of EOS imaging. "Our technology has received strong recognition from academic and non-academic hospitals, both clinically and in terms of operational value. Private practices play an important role in orthopedic care, and we will do our best to support them in providing our low dose, 2D/3D solutions to a growing number of patients."

About EOS imaging

EOS imaging designs, develops and markets EOS, a major innovative medical imaging solution dedicated to osteoarticular pathologies and orthopaedics combining equipment and services and targeting a $2B per year market opportunity. EOS imaging is currently present in 31 countries, including the United States under FDA agreement, Japan, China and the European Union under CE labelling, through the over 250 installed EOS platforms representing around one million patient exams every year. Revenues were €37.1M in 2017, e.g. a +32% CAGR over 2012-2017.

For more information, please visit www.eos-imaging.com.

EOS imaging has been selected to integrate the EnterNext PEA PME 150 index, composed of 150 French, listed companies on the Euronext markets in Paris.

EOS imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris

ISIN: FR0011191766 Ticker: EOSI

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425006202/en/

Contacts:

EOS imaging

Marie Meynadier

CEO

Ph: +33 (0)1 55 25 60 60

investors@eos-imaging.com

or

Press Relations (US)

Joanna Zimmerman

The Ruth Group

Ph: 646-536-7006

jzimmerman@theruthgroup.com

or

Investor Relations (US)

Matt Picciano Emma Poalillo

The Ruth Group

Ph: 646-536-7008 7024

EOS-imagingIR@theruthgroup.com