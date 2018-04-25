sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,319 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
25.04.2018 | 18:04
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, April 25

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:25 April 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):103,180
Highest price paid per share (pence):28.1500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):27.9500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):28.0542

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,417,904,123 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,417,904,123 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

25 APRIL 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
242028.0016:29:56London Stock Exchange
33128.0016:29:56London Stock Exchange
98627.9516:28:55London Stock Exchange
209927.9516:23:10London Stock Exchange
140227.9516:23:10London Stock Exchange
187628.0016:22:36London Stock Exchange
7728.0016:22:36London Stock Exchange
234427.9516:13:42London Stock Exchange
19228.0016:08:27London Stock Exchange
40728.0016:08:24London Stock Exchange
163728.0016:08:24London Stock Exchange
415228.0016:08:24London Stock Exchange
13828.0016:07:44London Stock Exchange
223628.0016:07:44London Stock Exchange
197528.0016:07:44London Stock Exchange
219128.0516:06:23London Stock Exchange
191128.1016:02:20London Stock Exchange
197728.1015:56:41London Stock Exchange
82428.1015:56:41London Stock Exchange
111228.1015:53:06London Stock Exchange
221028.1015:53:06London Stock Exchange
409028.1015:52:48London Stock Exchange
241628.0515:43:57London Stock Exchange
190728.1515:30:46London Stock Exchange
233228.1015:03:50London Stock Exchange
40128.1015:03:49London Stock Exchange
486728.1015:03:49London Stock Exchange
227928.1015:03:42London Stock Exchange
222028.1015:03:42London Stock Exchange
209528.0513:58:44London Stock Exchange
223728.1013:51:42London Stock Exchange
191828.0513:42:41London Stock Exchange
204128.0513:07:56London Stock Exchange
211428.0513:05:39London Stock Exchange
224828.0513:05:39London Stock Exchange
198328.1012:44:52London Stock Exchange
210028.1012:44:52London Stock Exchange
209828.1012:44:52London Stock Exchange
26828.1012:43:05London Stock Exchange
196128.0512:07:44London Stock Exchange
436028.0512:07:44London Stock Exchange
970028.1012:02:25London Stock Exchange
220228.1011:31:56London Stock Exchange
206228.0511:31:31London Stock Exchange
889228.0011:27:18London Stock Exchange
175228.0011:27:18London Stock Exchange
14028.0009:32:25London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


© 2018 PR Newswire