Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 25 April 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 103,180 Highest price paid per share (pence): 28.1500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 27.9500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 28.0542

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,417,904,123 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,417,904,123 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

25 APRIL 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 2420 28.00 16:29:56 London Stock Exchange 331 28.00 16:29:56 London Stock Exchange 986 27.95 16:28:55 London Stock Exchange 2099 27.95 16:23:10 London Stock Exchange 1402 27.95 16:23:10 London Stock Exchange 1876 28.00 16:22:36 London Stock Exchange 77 28.00 16:22:36 London Stock Exchange 2344 27.95 16:13:42 London Stock Exchange 192 28.00 16:08:27 London Stock Exchange 407 28.00 16:08:24 London Stock Exchange 1637 28.00 16:08:24 London Stock Exchange 4152 28.00 16:08:24 London Stock Exchange 138 28.00 16:07:44 London Stock Exchange 2236 28.00 16:07:44 London Stock Exchange 1975 28.00 16:07:44 London Stock Exchange 2191 28.05 16:06:23 London Stock Exchange 1911 28.10 16:02:20 London Stock Exchange 1977 28.10 15:56:41 London Stock Exchange 824 28.10 15:56:41 London Stock Exchange 1112 28.10 15:53:06 London Stock Exchange 2210 28.10 15:53:06 London Stock Exchange 4090 28.10 15:52:48 London Stock Exchange 2416 28.05 15:43:57 London Stock Exchange 1907 28.15 15:30:46 London Stock Exchange 2332 28.10 15:03:50 London Stock Exchange 401 28.10 15:03:49 London Stock Exchange 4867 28.10 15:03:49 London Stock Exchange 2279 28.10 15:03:42 London Stock Exchange 2220 28.10 15:03:42 London Stock Exchange 2095 28.05 13:58:44 London Stock Exchange 2237 28.10 13:51:42 London Stock Exchange 1918 28.05 13:42:41 London Stock Exchange 2041 28.05 13:07:56 London Stock Exchange 2114 28.05 13:05:39 London Stock Exchange 2248 28.05 13:05:39 London Stock Exchange 1983 28.10 12:44:52 London Stock Exchange 2100 28.10 12:44:52 London Stock Exchange 2098 28.10 12:44:52 London Stock Exchange 268 28.10 12:43:05 London Stock Exchange 1961 28.05 12:07:44 London Stock Exchange 4360 28.05 12:07:44 London Stock Exchange 9700 28.10 12:02:25 London Stock Exchange 2202 28.10 11:31:56 London Stock Exchange 2062 28.05 11:31:31 London Stock Exchange 8892 28.00 11:27:18 London Stock Exchange 1752 28.00 11:27:18 London Stock Exchange 140 28.00 09:32:25 London Stock Exchange

