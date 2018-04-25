sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

56,60 Euro		+0,20
+0,35 %
WKN: 806919 ISIN: BE0003754687 Ticker-Symbol: IJX 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VASTNED RETAIL BELGIUM SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VASTNED RETAIL BELGIUM SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
25.04.2018 | 18:06
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Vastned Retail Belgium: Report of the Ordinary General Meeting of 25 April 2018

The General Meeting of Vastned Retail Belgium, held as at 25 April 2018, approved all items on the agenda.

Full press release:

Resultaten AVA 25.04.2018_ENG (http://hugin.info/137399/R/2187394/845829.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Vastned Retail Belgium via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)