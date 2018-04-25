VIVOBAREFOOT Makes Giant Strides in Transforming the Footwear Industry

Leading London-based Barefoot Shoe Company Turns to NetSuite to Support Growth and Shift in Focus to Ecommerce

LAS VEGAS, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SUITEWORLD18 -- VIVOBAREFOOT, a global barefoot shoe company, has selected Oracle NetSuite to support its transition to an ecommerce business model and its ambitious plans for international growth that include a goal to reach £100 million within the next five years. With NetSuite, VIVOBAREFOOT will be able to eliminate the complexity of its previous systems so that it can quickly and easily monitor and act on critical business data.

Galahad Clark, a 7th generation descendant of the Clark Shoes company founded VIVOBAREFOOT with his cousin Asher Clark in 2012. Their mission is to change the footwear industry based on one simple insight-shoes should let your feet do their natural thing. Every shoe features a patented, ultra-thin, puncture-resistant sole that protects the foot and allows maximum sensory feedback.

To accelerate its growth, VIVOBAREFOOT decided to increasingly focus on ecommerce and delivering great customer experiences and has gone from selling 6,000 pairs of shoes online in 2012 to 120,000 pairs in 2017. In order to manage this growth, support its transition to an ecommerce business and maintain control over its brand and customer experience, VIVOBAREFOOT implemented NetSuite.

"NetSuite is the perfect complement to VIVOBAREFOOT's omnichannel approach, allowing us to sell through multiple channels and preparing us for the growth we expect over the coming years," said Damian Peat, Operations Director at VIVOBAREFOOT.

With NetSuite, VIVOBAREFOOT is able to track and manage inventory of the roughly 100 different lines of shoes it produces each year across manufacturing facilities in Portugal, China and Ethiopia. In addition, VIVOBAREFOOT can track financials across its London store, online and franchises in Europe. By unifying inventory, orders and financials on one platform, VIVOBAREFOOT is able to eliminate the complexity of its legacy systems from Prima, Sage 50 and Divendo and focus on continuing to innovate in footwear. For example, VIVOBAREFOOT recently added a vegan line of shoes, an Internet of Things-based smart shoe and an amphibious adventure shoe that features a foam sole made from algae blooms, not only ending the reliance on petrochemicals traditionally used in shoes, but also removing harmful freshwater algae.

"Innovative, fast-growing companies like VIVOBAREFOOT that recognize a new market and capitalize on it quickly are exactly the types of businesses NetSuite has been supporting for nearly two decades," said Mark Woodhams, vice president EMEA, Oracle NetSuite. "The innovation, intelligent leadership, and drive are what make VIVOBAREFOOT special. By helping them meet their customers' expectations and expand into new markets we are fulfilling our mission of helping our customer grow today and beyond."

About VIVOBAREFOOT

VIVOBAREFOOT launched in 2012 as a standalone brand, and is based in London, England. VIVOBAREFOOT is on a mission to change the footwear industry based on one simple insight-shoes should let your feet do their natural thing. The shoes feature a patented, ultra-thin, puncture-resistant sole in every shoe that protects the foot and allows maximum sensory feedback. Designed using ancient wisdom with modern technology VIVOBAREFOOT is a complete shoe collection for off road, exercise and everyday wear, as well as a line for kids. Created by two cousins from a long line of cobblers, Galahad and Asher Clark are on a quest to make the perfect shoe-perfect for feet. VIVOBAREFOOT footwear is produced sustainably using recycled, locally sourced materials in independently monitored factories. For more information on VIVOBAREFOOT, visit www.vivobarefoot.com.

About Oracle NetSuite

Oracle NetSuite pioneered the Cloud Computing revolution in 1998, establishing the world's first company dedicated to delivering business applications over the internet. Today, it provides a suite of cloud-based financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), HR and omnichannel commerce software that runs the business of companies in more than 100 countries.

For more information, please visit http://www.netsuite.com.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information about Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

