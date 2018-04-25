(WebFG News) - Ncondezi Energy updated the market on its process to conclude a binding joint development agreement for its integrated 300MW power and coal mine project in Tete Mozambique on Wednesday, confirming that updated information for the engineering, procurement, and construction, and operations and maintenance proposals were received on the 23 April deadline. The AIM-traded company said the new information was currently under internal review by Ncondezi to ensure it was complete, and ...

