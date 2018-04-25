(WebFG News) - Wall Street is adding to its tech-inspired losses from the previous day amid another move higher in American government bond yields. Nevertheless, and despite a mixed bag of company results out before the opening bell, over the first 90 minutes of trading the main market indices had pared their initial losses. At 1559 BST, the Dow Jones Industrials Average was off by 0.13% or 31.91 points at 23,992.96, alongside a dip of 0.15% or 4.14 points for the S&P 500 to 2,629.12, while the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...