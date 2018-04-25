The unemployment rate in the Euro Area (8.5 %) is twice as high as in the United States (4.1 %). Labor markets in Spain and Italy continue to contribute substantially to Euro Area aggregate unemployment. Euro Area labor force participation rates are rising, while the US participation rate has declined moderately. Euro Area old age participation rates are on the rise but still below US levels. Labor markets have become substantially tighter with unemployment rates below, or close to, their pre-crisis lows. In March, the saisonally adjusted (sa) unemployment rate was at 4.1 % in the United States, covering persons aged between 16 and 74 years. The Euro Area, however, shows a considerably higher unemplyoment rate at 8.5 % (sa, February) for the same age group. Figure 1 shows that the...

