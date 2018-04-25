

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Wednesday's session in the red, much like the rest of the European markets. Investor sentiment took a hit after Wall Street stocks sold off Tuesday on concerns over rising bond yields.



The yield on the benchmark ten-year note climbed more firmly above 3 percent Wednesday. Concerns rising inflation may lead the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates faster than previously expected have recently pushed yields higher.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.64 percent Wednesday and finished at 8,740.96. The Swiss Leader Index weakened by 0.86 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.67 percent.



Credit Suisse was the top performing stock of the session, surging 3.56 percent. The investment bank posted its strongest quarterly earnings in three years, underpinned by strong growth in its wealth management division.



Meanwhile, UBS dropped 1.5 percent and Julius Baer surrendered 1.1 percent.



Specialty chemicals company Clariant sank 7.4 percent after posting stagnant profit margins for the first quarter.



Adecco tumbled 3.6 percent and ABB declined 2.9 percent. Lonza and Sika weakened by 2.2 percent each. SGS dropped 1.6 percent and Givaudan lost 1.4 percent.



The index heavyweights all finished in negative territory. Roche and Novartis fell by 0.7 percent each and Nestle slid 0.2 percent.



