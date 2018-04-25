sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Key Financial Information of Zheshang Securities Co Ltd

Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Key Financial Information of Zheshang Securities Co Ltd

PR Newswire

London, April 25


ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., LTD.

Hong Kong Stock Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., LTD.
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock code: 0576)

ANNOUNCEMENT
KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF ZHESHANG SECURITIES CO., LTD.
FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

The board of directors (the "Board") of Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the report of our subsidiary, Zheshang Securities Co., Ltd. ("Zheshang Securities", the A Shares of which are listed and traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange) (Stock code: 601878) for the first quarter of 2018, which was published on April 25, 2018 (the "Report").

The Board would like to draw the attention of the shareholders of the Company and public investors to the following key financial data of Zheshang Securities for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 as stated in the Report:

Unit: Yuan
Currency: RMB
As at the end of current reporting periodAs at the end of last yearIncrease/decrease in this reporting period
as compared to the end of last year (%)
Total assets53,266,917,553.9852,920,373,669.370.65%
Net assets attributable to shareholders of the listed
company		13,685,954,818.5713,513,891,234.111.27%
Beginning of the year to the end of the current
reporting period (January to March)		Beginning of last year
to the end of last reporting period (January to March)		Increase/decrease as compared to the corresponding period last year (%)
Net cashflow generated from operating activities1,659,305,648.10(1,174,481,956.13)241.28%
Beginning of the year to the end of the current
reporting period (January to March)		Beginning of last year to the end of last reporting period
(January to March)		Increase/decrease as compared to the corresponding
period last year (%)
Operating income810,776,383.721,012,654,167.65(19.94%)
Net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed
company		200,005,835.44263,921,256.39(24.22%)
Net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed
company after deducting non-recurring
profit and loss		193,581,655.50259,993,549.55(25.54%)
Weighted average returns on net assets (%)1.47%2.72%1.25 percentage points less
Basic earnings per share (Yuan/share)0.060.09(33.33%)
Diluted earnings per share (Yuan/share)0.060.09(33.33%)
Note: The full text of the Report is published on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://www.sse.com.cn).

On behalf of the Board
Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd.
YU Zhihong
Chairman

Hangzhou, the PRC, April 25, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Chairman of the Company is Mr. YU Zhihong; the executive Directors of the Company are: Mr. CHENG Tao and Ms. LUO Jianhu; the other non-executive Directors of the Company are: Mr. DAI Benmeng, Mr. YU Qunli and Mr. YU Ji; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are: Mr. PEI Ker-Wei, Ms. LEE Wai Tsang, Rosa and Mr. CHEN Bin.


© 2018 PR Newswire