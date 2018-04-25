Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Key Financial Information of Zheshang Securities Co Ltd



ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., LTD.

ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., LTD.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 0576)

ANNOUNCEMENT

KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF ZHESHANG SECURITIES CO., LTD.

FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

The board of directors (the "Board") of Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the report of our subsidiary, Zheshang Securities Co., Ltd. ("Zheshang Securities", the A Shares of which are listed and traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange) (Stock code: 601878) for the first quarter of 2018, which was published on April 25, 2018 (the "Report").

The Board would like to draw the attention of the shareholders of the Company and public investors to the following key financial data of Zheshang Securities for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 as stated in the Report:

Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB As at the end of current reporting period As at the end of last year Increase/decrease in this reporting period

as compared to the end of last year (%) Total assets 53,266,917,553.98 52,920,373,669.37 0.65% Net assets attributable to shareholders of the listed

company 13,685,954,818.57 13,513,891,234.11 1.27% Beginning of the year to the end of the current

reporting period (January to March) Beginning of last year

to the end of last reporting period (January to March) Increase/decrease as compared to the corresponding period last year (%) Net cashflow generated from operating activities 1,659,305,648.10 (1,174,481,956.13) 241.28% Beginning of the year to the end of the current

reporting period (January to March) Beginning of last year to the end of last reporting period

(January to March) Increase/decrease as compared to the corresponding

period last year (%) Operating income 810,776,383.72 1,012,654,167.65 (19.94%) Net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed

company 200,005,835.44 263,921,256.39 (24.22%) Net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed

company after deducting non-recurring

profit and loss 193,581,655.50 259,993,549.55 (25.54%) Weighted average returns on net assets (%) 1.47% 2.72% 1.25 percentage points less Basic earnings per share (Yuan/share) 0.06 0.09 (33.33%) Diluted earnings per share (Yuan/share) 0.06 0.09 (33.33%) Note: The full text of the Report is published on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://www.sse.com.cn).

